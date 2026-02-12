India’s technology services sector can scale to $750–850 billion by 2035: NITI Aayog

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) India’s $265 billion technology services sector can scale to $750–850 billion by 2035, while strengthening global competitiveness in the AI era and supporting the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, according to a 10-year roadmap released by NITI Aayog on Thursday.

The roadmap by NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub spotlights that artificial intelligence marks a structural shift in the industry: value will move from labour-arbitrage services toward IP-led, outcome-oriented, and platform-driven delivery models.

The roadmap identifies five priority growth levers: Agentic AI, Software and Products, Digital Infrastructure, Innovation-led Engineering, and India-for-India solutions.

“India stands at a defining moment in its technology journey. Through this roadmap for the reimagination of our technology services sector, we are building an enabling ecosystem that combines progressive policy, strong industry partnership, and a coordinated inter-ministerial approach to accelerate innovation and growth,” said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is committed to working closely with industry, and other stakeholders to ensure that we do not miss out on this opportunity to position India as a trusted global leader in next-generation technology services,” he added.

According to S, Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, India is pursuing a full-stack, impact-driven AI strategy, spanning energy, infrastructure, chips, models and applications with its technology services sector central to scaling AI from labs to industry.

India now has the opportunity to evolve from services leadership to global leadership in building AI-native systems.

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog, said that the rise of AI is transforming the technology services industry in fundamental ways.

“For India, this is not just a challenge, it is a generational opportunity to create new value pools, upgrade skills at scale and strengthen our global leadership. The roadmap launched today outlines a forward-looking strategy to build an innovation-driven, AI-enabled technology services ecosystem that supports India’s growth ambitions and creates high-quality employment,” he stated.

“India’s technology services industry has repeatedly proven its ability to reinvent itself — from Y2K to cloud to digital transformation. The AI era is another such inflection point. What we are witnessing is not the end of the sector, but the birth of a new operating model built around human judgment, intelligent agents, and platforms,” said Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog.

—IANS

na/