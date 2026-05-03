India’s Shruti Ahlawat emerges champion in singles final of ITF W15

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) The ITF W15 New Delhi concluded successfully at the DLTA Stadium, marking a significant step in strengthening the ecosystem for women’s tennis in India.

Following a competitive week of high-quality matches, India’s Shruti Ahlawat emerged as the singles champion, while Ksenia Laskutova & Ekaterina Yashina secured the doubles title.

The tournament, held from April 27 to May 3, featured 74 players, including 62 Indian athletes, competing for crucial world ranking points and a total prize purse of USD 15,000.

The doubles final, held on May 2, saw Ksenia Laskutova & Ekaterina Yashina beat Arina Arifullina & Michika Ozeki (Jpn) with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-3, showcasing strong coordination and resilience under pressure.

In the singles final on May 3, Shruti Ahlawat delivered an impressive performance against Polish girl Zuzanna Kolonus, winning 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 to claim the title.

The tournament also highlighted the depth of emerging Indian talent. Jensi Kanabar, aged 14, became the youngest Indian to reach the singles quarterfinals of a professional ITF women’s tournament—an achievement that stood out during the week.

Other notable Indian participants included Zeel Desai, Akansha Dileep Nitture, and Sonal Patil, all of whom contributed to a strong home presence in the draw.

The tournament also featured players from Russia, Japan, the United States, and Poland, adding to the competitive intensity and providing Indian players with valuable international exposure on home soil.

Sundar Mahalingam, president – strategy, HCL Group, said, “At HCL, we believe that when the right opportunities are created, human potential multiplies. Tournaments like the HCL ITF W15 are an important step in building those opportunities, enabling Indian players to compete, grow, and gain global exposure without the barriers of travel. We are encouraged by the level of talent and competitiveness we have witnessed here, and remain committed to strengthening the ecosystem for women’s tennis in India.”

HCL’s earlier engagement in tennis (2014–2018) focused on grassroots development through the HCL Junior Tour and Masters, in partnership with AITA and MBTA, providing young players with competitive exposure and structured pathways.

The tournament was led by Vishal Uppal, captain of the Indian Billie Jean King Cup Team, who added, “Consistent access to international-level competition on home soil plays a critical role in accelerating player development. The HCL ITF W15 New Delhi has provided exactly that a platform where Indian players can test themselves against global competition, gain confidence, and move forward in their professional journeys.”

The ITF W15 New Delhi is part of the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour and continues to serve as a key platform for Indian players to earn ranking points and gain international exposure.Women's

--IANS

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