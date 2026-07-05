India’s relief ops continue in Venezuela, ‘touching lives, bringing comfort’

Caracas, July 4 (IANS) As India's medical teams continue to provide humanitarian support to Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday shared a glimpse of the support efforts under 'Operation Amistad'.

A video shared by MEA showed a person who had been treated at the field hospital set up by India saying that he had been treated well.

"Yes, quite well. Excellent. I have been treated very well here," he noted that he had a knee problem. "They treated me well, and it is already much better. The pain has eased a lot. I am very thankful."

Earlier in the day, Venezuela's Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil, visited the field hospital set up by India and expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Venezuela.

"Operation Friendship, carried out by our sister nation of India, has established a hospital centre at the Caracas Racetrack that provides comprehensive and high-quality care to all those affected by the tragedy of the double seismic event. We had the opportunity to tour the facility and witness this moving demonstration of solidarity, alongside the Ambassador of India to Venezuela, P.K. Ashok Babu. On behalf of the Bolivarian Government and the people of Venezuela, we express our most sincere gratitude to the Government and the people of India, especially to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for extending a helping hand to those who have suffered as a result of this calamity," Minister Gil wrote on X.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela also shared testimony from a citizen who was treated at the field hospital.

"Luis Franco's experience reflects the reality of the hundreds of people who come to the hospital centre set up by the Republic of India in Caracas. Providing medical care, comfort, and hope to the victims of the earthquakes. Infinite gratitude," the Ministry wrote on X, sharing a video of the testimony.

--IANS

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