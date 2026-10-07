India's quick commerce market likely to touch $90 billion by FY31

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The quick commerce market of India is expected to scale from about $13 billion in FY26 to $90 billion by FY31, with monthly transacting users projected to exceed 100 million nationwide, a report said on Wednesday.

The report by Google and Redseer Strategy Consultants noted strong momentum in the near term, with quick commerce sales likely to rise 110 per cent year‑on‑year this festive season, accounting for about 18 per cent of online festive spending.

The sector’s near‑term momentum is driven by deeper metro wallet share and rapid user growth, with metros expected to deliver about 60 per cent of incremental growth through FY31 as quick commerce’s share of metro retail spend rises from nearly 6 per cent today to 20–23 per cent, the report added.

Over the same period, metro users are set to nearly double from 28 million to nearly 50 million. Since no major retail category has crossed 15 per cent penetration yet, substantial headroom for expansion remains across categories.

Quick commerce is entering a broader phase of category and geographic expansion after establishing a steady presence in urban shopping routines.

Platforms and brands must penetrate deeper into the grocery segment by transitioning from top-up orders to monthly household pantry replenishment to capture this next phase of growth.

Brands must leverage stock recency, supply chain transparency, bulk pack availability, and value-oriented pack pricing. Alongside operations, platforms and brands can leverage targeted replenishment marketing and re-order nudges to build recurring restocking habits.

Karan Dugal, Head of Industry, Quick Commerce & FoodTech, Google India, said that quick commerce in India has evolved past a single playbook, with purchase behaviours shifting dramatically across metros and non-metros, and spanning everyday essentials to high-ticket electronics.

"As the industry marches toward the milestone of 100 million monthly transacting users, winning will belong to brands that understand these micro-nuances. At Google, we are committed to helping brands navigate this scale by building deep trust with first-time shoppers, driving precise re-engagement with past buyers, and fostering enduring brand loyalty,” Dugal added.

—IANS

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