December 11, 2025 11:04 PM हिंदी

India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat requires robust and diversified financial ecosystem: NITI Aayog CEO

India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat requires robust and diversified financial ecosystem: NITI Aayog CEO

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) India’s journey toward the vision of Viksit Bharat requires a robust and diversified financial ecosystem capable of mobilising long-term capital at scale, NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said on Thursday.

Releasing a report titled “Deepening the Corporate Bond Market in India”, here, the CEO said this report underscores how a deeper and more efficient corporate bond market will be central to enabling that transition by expanding market access, improving liquidity, and strengthening investor participation.

In addition to offering a comprehensive overview of India’s corporate bond market landscape, the report outlines a reform-oriented roadmap to build a deeper, more resilient, and inclusive bond market capable of supporting India’s long-term investment requirements.

"The report includes a comparative analysis with global markets, highlights structural gaps, and offers targeted recommendations to strengthen legal, regulatory, and market infrastructure frameworks," an official release said.

A deep and vibrant corporate bond market is essential for mobilising long-term, low-cost financing that India needs to realise its developmental goals, it said.

By diversifying funding sources beyond the banking system, corporate bonds enable more efficient risk sharing, strengthen financial stability, and support productive sectors with stable, market-based capital.

As India advances toward its broader vision, a well-functioning bond market becomes a critical pillar for sustaining investment and supporting long-term growth.

Although, according to the report, the market has expanded over the past decade with rising outstanding volumes, improved regulatory frameworks, and increasing investor interest, it remains constrained by limited market depth, concentrated investor profiles, and modest secondary-market activity.

India’s corporate bond market holds substantial untapped potential for further deepening, it said.

The report highlighted the opportunity for the corporate bond market to play an even greater role in mobilising capital for infrastructure, MSMEs, green and transition finance, and emerging sectors.

--IANS

aps/vd

LATEST NEWS

‘Jumma Chumma’ fame Kimi Katkar makes a rare appearance, Divya Seth shares pics

‘Jumma Chumma’ fame Kimi Katkar makes a rare appearance, Divya Seth shares pics

Sydney Sweeney opens up about her stage fright

Sydney Sweeney opens up about her stage fright

GenZ protests in Nepal leave 77 dead, NPR 84 billion in damages: Report (Photo: IANS)

GenZ protests in Nepal leave 77 dead, NPR 84 billion in damages: Report

Citizens recover unclaimed money with support of government initiative

Citizens recover unclaimed money with support of government initiative

Hema Malini honours late Dharmendra’s memory as a cherished grandfather; Esha Deol & Ahana Deol break down at prayer meet

Hema Malini honours late Dharmendra’s memory as a cherished grandfather; Esha Deol & Ahana Deol get emotional at prayer meet

New triad with Pakistan, Bangladesh will only help facilitate China’s BRI push (Photo: AI Generated Image)

New triad with Pakistan, Bangladesh will only help facilitate China’s BRI push

This is a special moment for me, says Harmanpreet on stand naming honour at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd T20I: This is a special moment for me, says Harmanpreet on stand naming honour

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen headline strong Indian team for Badminton Asia Team Championships to be played in Qingdao, China, from February 3-8, 2026. Photo credit: BAI

Sindhu, Lakshya headline strong Indian team for Badminton Asia Team Championships

India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat requires robust and diversified financial ecosystem: NITI Aayog CEO

India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat requires robust and diversified financial ecosystem: NITI Aayog CEO

Gujarat Panthers register first win; Mumbai Eagles gain momentum on Day Three of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7 at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: TPL

TPL Season 7: Gujarat Panthers register first win; Mumbai Eagles gain momentum on Day Three