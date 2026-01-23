India’s installed power capacity rises 36 pc in 5 years; renewables growth at record high

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) India’s installed power capacity surged nearly 36 per cent over the past five years, driven largely by a surge in renewable energy, the Reserve Bank of India said in a new report.

The Central Bank said that India recorded the highest annual addition to renewable capacity on record in CY25.

Data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) showed that renewable additions rose from 5.6 GW in 2020 to 14.4 GW in 2021 and 16.4 GW in 2022, moderating to 13 GW in 2023 before accelerating to 28.6 GW in 2024 and a record 48.6 GW in 2025. Solar installations accounted for the bulk of the gains, according to the report.

By contrast, fossil‑fuel capacity additions remained modest at around 1–4 GW annually, while nuclear additions were small but steady from 2023 onward. The data suggested a gradual shift in India’s energy mix toward cleaner sources.

“Additionally, the introduction of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill22, 2025 along with the Nuclear Energy Mission is expected to boost nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047 while enabling limited private participation in the nuclear energy sector under regulatory oversight,” the report said.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, had made a strong pitch for global investors towards opportunities in India's clean and green energy sector at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Prahlad Joshi highlighted India's proven ability to scale solar, wind, green hydrogen and energy storage in a focused discussion with global industry leaders on strengthening long-term climate and clean energy investments in India.

The minister encouraged investments in India through renewable-powered hydrogen hubs, integrated energy projects, and port-based export infrastructure.

