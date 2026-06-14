India’s highway network expands at rapid pace in last 12 years

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) India has witnessed an unprecedented transformation in its road infrastructure over the last 12 years, from the implementation of Bharatmala Pariyojana and the rapid expansion of the National Highway network to the development of iconic expressways at record construction speed, according to an official factsheet issued on Sunday.

Among the most transformative initiatives in the highway sector is Bharatmala Pariyojana, a flagship programme designed to optimise freight and passenger movement across the country. As of March 2026, projects covering 26,425 kilometres had been awarded, while 22,590 kilometres had already been constructed. Approved by the Government of India in October 2017, the programme envisages the development of 34,800 kilometres of National Highway corridors with an estimated outlay of Rs 5.35 lakh crore, according to the factsheet issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Bharatmala Pariyojana has significantly strengthened connectivity, reduced logistics costs and improved access to remote and strategically important regions, thereby contributing to economic development, regional balance and national integration.

The expansion of India's National Highway network has been one of the most significant infrastructure achievements of the past decade. The network has grown from approximately 91,287 kilometres in 2014 to over 1,46,572 kilometres in FY 2025-26, representing an increase of nearly 61 per cent.

From an average construction rate of approximately 11.6 kilometres per day in 2013-14, the pace has increased to nearly 34 kilometres per day in 2025. This remarkable growth has improved connectivity across states and regions, facilitated faster movement of goods and services, enhanced access to markets and strengthened the country's economic backbone.

The Delhi–Mumbai Expressway is one of India's most ambitious highway infrastructure projects. With a planned length of approximately 1,386 kilometres and an estimated project cost of around Rs 1 lakh crore, it is set to become the country's longest access-controlled expressway upon completion.

Connecting Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, the expressway will significantly enhance connectivity between major economic centres of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first completed section of the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway on February 12, 2023 — the 246-km Delhi–Dausa–Lalsot stretch in Rajasthan, developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore.

This was followed by the inauguration of the 87-km Vadodara–Bharuch stretch in Gujarat on February 22, 2024. Subsequently, on June 5, 2026, the Prime Minister inaugurated two additional Gujarat sections: the 36-km Kim–Ena section and the 27.5-km Gandeva–Ena section. The project is expected to reduce travel time, improve logistics efficiency and unlock new opportunities for industrial growth, investment and employment along its corridor.

The Delhi–Meerut Expressway has transformed connectivity within the National Capital Region by enabling faster, safer and more efficient travel between Delhi and Meerut. Developed at a cost of approximately Rs 8346 crore and spanning about 82 kilometres, the Expressway has substantially reduced travel time for commuters and businesses alike.

The Dwarka Expressway represents a major milestone in the development of urban transport infrastructure in the National Capital Region. Stretching approximately 29 kilometres and developed at a cost of nearly Rs 9,000 crore, the project has substantially improved connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram.

The Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway has emerged as a landmark infrastructure project in southern India. Developed at a cost of approximately Rs 8,480 crore and spanning 118 kilometres, the Expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2023. The project has reduced travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from nearly three hours to about 75 minutes.

Delhi – Dehradun Economic Corridor is an engineering marvel that reflects India’s continued focus on building high-speed, efficient and environmentally responsible National Highway network. Developed at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore, the 213 km long six-lane access-controlled corridor was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on April 14, 2026. The corridor has reduced travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over 6 hours to around 2.5 hours.

--IANS

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