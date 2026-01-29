India’s grandmaster Divya Deshmukh joins Norway Chess Women for 2026

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Indian Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh is set to debut at the Norway Chess Women in 2026, making history as the youngest participant since the tournament's inception in 2024. She is among the top talents in women’s chess today, arriving in Oslo after a breakthrough season that has cemented her position among the world’s elite.

“I’m incredibly excited to be competing in Norway Chess. It’s my first time in the country, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what Norway is like. I can’t wait to experience this unique format and compete in such a prestigious tournament. To all the fans rooting for me, thank you for the love and encouragement. See you all there!” Divya said in a statement released by Norway Chess.

In 2025, Divya won the FIDE Women’s World Cup, earning her the Grandmaster title and a spot in the 2026 Women’s Candidates Tournament. At only 19, she became the fourth Indian woman to achieve GM, highlighting India’s rising prominence in international chess.

She has also achieved success on the international stage, representing India, earning both individual and team gold medals, and establishing herself as one of the most promising young players of her generation.

Sharing the news on their official X handle, Norway Chess wrote, “Divya Deshmukh joins Norway Chess Women. A new name enters the Norway Chess Women 2026 field. In 2025, Divya won the FIDE Women’s World Cup, earning the Grandmaster title and qualifying for the Women’s Candidates 2026. At 19, she became the fourth Indian woman in history to earn the GM title. Divya has won both individual and team gold with India at the latest Chess Olympiad. In Oslo, she will become the youngest player ever to compete at Norway Chess Women.”

“India continues to produce outstanding young chess talent, and Divya is a great example of that momentum. We’re delighted to welcome her to Norway Chess Women and look forward to engaging a growing Indian chess audience as she makes her debut in Oslo,” said Benedicte Westre Skog, COO of Norway Chess, in the statement.

