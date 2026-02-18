India's global weight is rising, says Estonia President after meeting PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) President of Estonia Alar Karis on Wednesday stated that India's global weight is rising, highlighting the country's growing influence in changing world order.

"India's global weight is rising-boosted by the EU–India free trade deal. I spoke with Narendra Modi about the changing world order and how new technology affects democracy. I welcomed India cutting Russian fossil fuel imports, increasing pressure to end aggression against Ukraine," Karis posted on X after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

During the bilateral meeting, both leaders reaffirmed India–Estonia relations and explored new opportunities for cooperation in technology, trade, and global affairs.

Karis arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to join the India-AI Impact Summit. He was warmly welcomed at the airport by Raksha Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports.

Extending a warm welcome to the Estonian President, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took to X, stating, “The visit will further strengthen the longstanding India - Estonia ties.”

Karis also spoke at two high-level events organised by Estonia in New Delhi together with UNICEF and the Netherlands, which focused on the use of AI in education and the economy.

He mentioned that Estonia started with Artificial Intelligence in the field of education. "It is important to understand that Artificial Intelligence will change learning and education. It is not the technology itself, it is people, teachers and students who will do it," said the Estonian Head of State.

The Estonian President is accompanied on the visit by a business delegation.

The AI ​​Impact Summit is one of the most important international AI forums, with over 15,000 participants expected. The summit follows the AI ​​Summit held in Paris the previous year and is the first time that such a large-scale AI summit has been organized by a country in the Global South, bringing more regional perspectives to the international debate. The focus of the summit is on inclusive, responsible and socially impactful AI, and strengthening international cooperation in a rapidly changing technological environment.

As India hosts the AI Impact Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the event is aimed at bringing the world together to discuss Artificial Intelligence. He welcomed world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the globe to participate in the summit.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, “Bringing the world together to discuss AI! Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit. The theme of the Summit is Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya or welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress."

He said AI is transforming several sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, and governance.

"AI today is transforming several sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and enterprise. The AI Impact Summit will enrich global discourse on diverse aspects of AI, such as innovation, collaboration, responsible use and more. I am confident that the outcomes of the Summit will help shape a future that is progressive, innovative and opportunity-driven," PM Modi said.

Earlier in February 2025, Estonian President Alar Karis emphasised India's important role in the international arena during his meeting with Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Paris.

In what was their first meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of cybersecurity and shared views on global conflicts.

They underlined that warm and friendly relations between India and Estonia are based on the two countries' shared commitment to democracy, rule of law and the values of freedom and pluralism.

