India's Global South partnerships now core pillar of foreign policy

Washington, Jan 21 (IANS) Citing deep-rooted ties in shared histories, common struggles, and aspirations for development and self-reliance, a report has detailed that India, through its efforts in diplomacy, economic cooperation, and strategic partnerships, is poised to play a pivotal role in the evolving dynamics of the Global South.

Over the years, India’s role has changed from being a leader in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to becoming an important player in South-South cooperation, Ambassador Ashok Sajjanhar wrote in an opinion piece for US-based South Asian Herald.

India's partnership with the Global South reached a new level when Prime Minister Narendra Modi organised the first Voice of the Global South Summit (VOGSS) in 2023, within a few weeks of India assuming G20 Presidency. India hosted the second Voice of Global South Summit virtually in 2023 while third Voice of Global South Summit was held in 2024.

Apart from highlighting the interests, priorities and aspirations of the Global South through several VOGSSs and raising their issues at international forums, India also extends all possible assistance to countries of the Global South. India's role within the Global South is pivotal, leveraging its increasing economic power, democratic framework, and strategic geopolitical positioning to support equitable global governance.

"India’s geopolitical dynamics with the Global South have evolved significantly over the years, reflecting its growing economic power, strategic interests, and aspirations to be a major player on the global stage. India’s proactive engagement with the Global South underscores its commitment to a multipolar world where developing nations have a significant voice in global affairs. Through sustained efforts in diplomacy, economic cooperation, and strategic partnerships, India is poised to play a pivotal role in the evolving dynamics of the Global South," Sajjanhar wrote in the South Asian Herald.

"As both a leader and a partner, India continues to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the Global South. Through sustained cooperation, mutual respect, and shared aspirations, India and the Global South can collectively navigate the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century," the seasoned diplomat added.

India's development assistance programmes for countries of the Global South showcase its role as a partner in progress. Through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, India has provided training, capacity building, and technical assistance to more than 160 countries.

"In recent years, India’s 'Global South' partnership has matured into a core pillar of its foreign policy. One of the most consequential achievements of India in its G20 Presidency was the inclusion of African Union, a body comprising 54 African countries, as a full-fledged member of the G20. This issue had been hanging fire for many years and it fell to India, with its commitment to the interests of the Global South, to bring it to fruition by evolving the requisite consensus on this important subject," wrote Sajjanhar.

India has been able to increase its engagement with the Global South as its economy has witnessed significant rise in recent years. India's economy was the 10th largest in the world when PM Modi took office in 2014 while India became the world's fourth-largest economy in 2025. India is expected to rise from USD 4 trillion economy today to over USD 10 trillion by 2035, he spotlighted further.

--IANS

akl/as