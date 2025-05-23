India's global outreach against Pakistan signifies robust diplomacy: Anand Sharma (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma on Friday termed the Centre’s decision to send all-party delegations abroad to present India’s stance on cross-border terrorism as a "good initiative". The move follows Operation Sindoor, a military response to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Sharma called the initiative a significant step in Indian diplomacy, as he emphasised the importance of presenting a united national front on the global stage. He said that it is a commendable step to communicate India’s unity in the face of terrorism. Delegations representing all political parties, speaking in one voice, help to reinforce our national consensus and counter global misinformation.

Sharma, who has been included as the only Congress nominee in one of the seven delegations, will be visiting South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, and Ethiopia. He is the second Congress leader after Shashi Tharoor to support the initiative, even as sections of the party have criticised the effort as a "diversionary tactic".

Here is the full interview:

IANS: You are part of the all-party delegation to inform the international community about Pakistan’s support for terrorism and India’s zero-tolerance policy. How do you see this move?

Anand Sharma: India faces a grave challenge in the form of cross-border terrorism. Terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba have repeatedly targeted our people, with direct or indirect backing from Pakistan’s Army and the ISI. From the Parliament attack to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Pulwama, and now Pahalgam, the list of atrocities is long. This time again, innocent Indian citizens were targeted based on their religion, which sparked national outrage. Our armed forces responded decisively through coordinated operations involving the army and air force. As part of the delegation, we will meet with leaders and political representatives in other nations to explain the threat that terrorism poses not just to India or South Asia but to the entire world. We aim to present the ground reality and urge global action against terror networks.

IANS: What are your views on the Centre’s decision to send these all-party delegations?

Anand Sharma: This is a well-thought-out initiative by the government. It reflects India’s diplomatic maturity. The world needs to see that despite political differences, India stands united against terrorism. We are not just going to express our grief, but also to emphasise the need for coordinated global action to combat terrorism. Terrorist organisations in Pakistan continue to receive state patronage. Despite international sanctions and designations by the United Nations, these groups rebrand themselves and continue their operations. Whether it’s Jaish, Lashkar, or any of their aliases, the same individuals continue to orchestrate attacks. The world must respond firmly and in unison. This delegation is an important step in that direction.

IANS: Some political leaders have raised questions about the effectiveness of Operation Sindoor. What is your response?

Anand Sharma: In any democracy, questions are natural and even necessary. Media outlets, politicians, and citizens will debate government actions. This happens across democracies, including the US, France, and the UK. Whenever such major events occur, there is always scrutiny. However, there was overwhelming support for the government's response to the Pahalgam attack. All political parties, including the Congress, participated in the all-party meeting and extended full support. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed three separate resolutions, unequivocally supporting the action taken and praising our armed forces. Our immediate priority must be to build international consensus, raise awareness of the threat, and hold Pakistan accountable on the world stage.

IANS: Congress has demanded a special session of Parliament to discuss the terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the resulting cross-border tensions. What’s your take on this?

Anand Sharma: Asking for a special session of Parliament is not a crime - it is a legitimate democratic demand. Whether or not the session is convened is up to the government. The Opposition has the right to make demands, and the government has the right to decide. This should not be sensationalised as something unusual. During earlier conflicts, like the wars of 1962, 1965, and 1971, the Parliament held detailed discussions. This is part of our democratic tradition.

IANS: Do you believe India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack?

Anand Sharma: Our response targeted the terrorist organisations directly, the same ones shielded by Pakistan's military and intelligence apparatus. Yes, a strong and appropriate reply was given. But that’s not enough. The international community must see Pakistan’s true face. Pressure must be built so that it stops exporting terrorism.

IANS: Some Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, have criticised aspects of Operation Sindoor, especially after the ceasefire announcement. What do you say?

Anand Sharma: Criticism in a democracy is natural and must be seen in context. Even during the 1962 war with China or the Kargil conflict, there was political discourse. But when it came to national security, the country always stood united. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge attended the all-party meeting and supported the government’s response. The Congress Working Committee passed several resolutions applauding the armed forces. This unity must be remembered.

IANS: Has India sent a clear enough message to deter future acts of terrorism?

Anand Sharma: Only time will tell how much Pakistan has internalised this message. What we can say with certainty is that India has responded with strength and resolve. The entire nation supported this action. That sends a powerful message.

IANS: Some leaders argue that the government should have discussed the all-party delegation strategy in Parliament first. What’s your view?

Anand Sharma: Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but national decisions are not always made through extended debates. This was a timely and necessary step. Delegations include Members of Parliament and senior political leaders. Their findings and experiences will certainly be discussed in the next session of Parliament. That’s how democracy works.

