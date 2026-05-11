India's first indigenously built Coast Guard hovercraft project gathers pace in Goa

Panaji, May 11 (IANS) The construction of the first-ever indigenously fabricated and built Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs) for the Indian Coast Guard is progressing rapidly at Chowgule & Company Private Limited in Goa, officials said on Monday.

The Ministry of Defence had signed a contract with the company on October 24, 2024, for the construction of six Air Cushion Vehicles for the Coast Guard as part of the country's push towards indigenous defence manufacturing.

In a major milestone for the project, the girder laying ceremony for the fourth, fifth and sixth ACVs was held on May 11 at the Rassaim Yard of Chowgule Shipyard in Goa.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Inspector General Vinod Sakharkar, who is serving as Chief Staff Officer (Technical) at the Coast Guard Regional Headquarters.

Officials said the first Air Cushion Vehicle under the project is expected to be delivered shortly.

In a statement, the Coast Guard described the project as a significant achievement under the Centre's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative aimed at boosting indigenous manufacturing and defence capabilities.

"These ACVs are being manufactured with indigenous material in India for the first time, marking a significant leap in the collective pursuit of self-reliance and technological advancement under the visionary 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. The process opens up the world to India for the hovercraft market," the Coast Guard said in the statement.

According to officials, the newly-built Air Cushion Vehicles will strengthen India's coastal security framework by enhancing the Coast Guard's strategic mobility and operational flexibility across diverse maritime terrains.

The hovercraft will be deployed for safeguarding India's extensive and dynamic coastline and will be capable of operating in a wide range of maritime environments.

Officials said the modern ACVs are designed for multiple operational roles, including high-speed coastal patrolling, maritime reconnaissance in shallow waters, marshlands and deep-sea regions, as well as interception and interdiction missions during both day and night operations.

The vehicles will also play a crucial role in search and rescue missions and in providing assistance to ships and boats in distress at sea.

The Air Cushion Vehicles are based on designs from Griffon Hoverwork in the United Kingdom, but are being constructed indigenously at the Rassaim Yard of Chowgule Shipyard in Goa.

Officials added that the ACVs have nearly 50 per cent indigenous content, making them the first hovercraft operating in India with such a high level of local manufacturing and integration.

--IANS

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