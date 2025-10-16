‘India’s energy procurement policy is independent and sovereign’: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday hit back at the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "frightened" behaviour vis-a-vis US President Donald Trump.

“Rahul Gandhi reflects his limited understanding of foreign relations. India’s energy procurement policy is independent and sovereign. India imports oil from multiple countries, and decisions are made based on protecting India’s national interests,” BJP National Spokesperson Tuhin Sinha told IANS.

Sinha added that repeatedly raising the issue about ceasefire violations is unwarranted since they have been addressed clearly by the DGMO and PM Modi.

“Rahul Gandhi should educate himself before making such claims, especially since Congress is facing its worst situation in Bihar currently,” Sinha claimed.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on PM Modi, claiming that he is “frightened” of Trump following his (Trump’s) statement that PM Modi assured him India would stop buying Russian oil.

Sinha also claimed that it is important to review the history of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government when it was in power.

“After being absent from the public eye for 15 days, Rahul Gandhi seems to have tried to create a stir by posting baseless claims on his social media. If he wants to make such allegations, he should look back at the history of the UPA government during its tenure,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson said that the Congress should explain why it took no significant action against Pakistan despite frequent terrorist attacks between 2004 and 2008.

“Back then, terrorist incidents occurred almost every month, yet no decisive steps were taken,” claimed Sinha.

However, Congress defended LoP Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, accusing Prime Minister Modi of “cowardice.”

Senior Congress leader Udit Raj told IANS that PM Modi acts based on the threats he receives.

“He is a coward. When China threatens him, he runs away; when America threatens him, he runs away; and when Russia supplies us with oil, he runs away again,” he said.

Raj further claimed that Trump is pressuring countries to buy oil by threatening them, adding that the US President has claimed more than 40 times that he secured a ceasefire, but PM Modi remains silent.

“PM Modi didn’t attend the Sharm El Sheikh Summit in Egypt, where Trump was present. Had PM Modi attended, Trump would have once again boasted about brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan,” he said.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar stated that if there is pressure from Trump or any other external force, India should never succumb to it.

“Our policy has always been that of a non-aligned nation, making decisions solely based on our national interest. It is wrong for any foreign power to interfere or exert pressure on us regarding our internal affairs,” he said.

The government of India is yet to respond to Trump’s latest claims. Trump has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “great man” and India as “an incredible country,” adding that he is open to meeting the Prime Minister on the sidelines of the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Malaysia.

Trump also claimed that he has been “assured” that India won’t be buying oil from Russia, while adding that he understands that it can’t be done “immediately.”

