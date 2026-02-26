Ileana D’Cruz on Rihanna’s ‘bounce back’ chatter: She made a whole baby

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Ileana D'Cruz has slammed unrealistic beauty standards after global pop star Rihanna was trolled online for not “bouncing back” soon after childbirth.

Ileana took to her Instagram stories to react to a viral discussion that erupted after Rihanna was spotted with her younger son Riot, where several social media users questioned why the singer had not returned to her pre-pregnancy body.

The post was by a magazine, which read: “This week, Rihanna was spotted with her younger son Riot, and X did what it does best: bullied a woman for not immediately ‘bouncing back.’

Sharing her strong views, Ileana, who is a mother of two wrote that the online criticism was “bloody infuriating” and highlighted the absurdity of expecting women to “bounce back” right after giving birth.

Ileana wrote: “She's a powerful woman!”

The actress stressed that such expectations placed on new mothers are unrealistic and unfair, pointing out that bringing a child into the world itself is an incredible feat.

“She made a whole baby and birthed that baby and is feeding and keeping that baby alive and healthy, yet the question is 'hmm why hasn't she bounced back yet?" Bloody infuriating unrealistic expectations,” said Ileana.

Ileana married Michael Dolan in 2023 and welcomed their first child, a son, the same year. In 2025, she gave birth to their second child, a son.

On the acting front, the actress was last seen in the romantic comedy drama “Do Aur Do Pyaar” directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The film, which also stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The 38-year-old made her screen debut in 2006 with the Telugu-language romantic-drama film Devadasu. She was then seen in films Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick, and Julayi.

She also starred in the Tamil film Nanban. The actress expanded to Hindi cinema in 2012 with Anurag Basu's comedy-drama Barf!

She was then seen in films such as box office successes such as Main Tera Hero, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Happy Ending, Mubarakan, Pagalpanti, The Bigg Bull and the crime thrillers Rustom and Raid.

