Ryan Coogler talks about ‘Sinners’, making Oscars history

Los Angeles, Feb 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ has emerged as a cultural force, earning a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations.

For nearly a century, the Academy has handed out the best director award without ever placing it in the hands of a Black filmmaker. This year that streak, long reduced to a footnote, may move from the margins of history to the center, and Ryan Coogler is the reason, reports ‘Variety’.

Ryan Coogler’s directing nod makes the 39-year-old Oakland native the seventh Black filmmaker nominated in the category, after John Singleton, Lee Daniels, Steve McQueen, Barry Jenkins, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee. Of course, none of them won.

As per ‘Variety’, Ryan Coogler is aware of all that. But he’s made a deliberate choice to keep it at arm’s length. He told ‘Variety’, “The biggest danger is, something like that can dampen your hope, make you disillusioned, or feel like what you do isn’t worth it. I try to protect my love for what I do. If I know statistics are going to make me feel sad, I don’t think about it”.

It’s a survival strategy rooted in lineage and in the values shaped by his influences. Ryan Coogler grew up watching Singleton’s and Lee’s movies.

He said, “I knew what John and Spike looked like before I knew what Spielberg looked like”. When Coogler arrived at USC, the late Singleton befriended him and guided his path, “The whole reason I went there was because of him. He would mentor me and watch my short films”.

That special relationship informs how Ryan Coogler moves through the industry today. With Proximity Media, which he runs with his wife, Zinzi Evans, and Sev Ohanian, he’s built a company that keeps him engaged with the community.

