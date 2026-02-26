Kashmera Shah recreates Sridevi’s ‘ChaalBaaz’ make-up prank on Bharti Singh, leaves her shocked

Mumbai Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Kashmera Shah recently left comedian and BFF Bharti Singh shocked after giving her an over-the-top and abstract makeover inspired by the iconic Sridevi scene from the 1989 film “ChaalBaaz.”

In a vlog shared by Bharti Singh on her YouTube channel, Kashmera is seen applying loud and abstract face paint on Bharti, using bold and mismatched colours that made the look appear more scary than glamorous.

When Bharti finally opened her eyes to see the result, she was in for a shock. Kashmera upon realising what had happened, quickly ran out of the makeup room and tried to hide. Bharti later found her and, in her quintessential humorous style, joked that what Kashmera had done was enough to break ties. She also said that had Kashmera not been her BFF Krushna Abhishek's wife, Bharti would have repaid Kashmera’s prank in her style.

The prank strongly reminded of a memorable scene from late Bollywood superstar Sridevi starrer “ChaalBaaz,’ that was directed by Pankaj Parashar and released in 1989. In the movie, Sridevi, who played a double role as twin sisters Anju and Manju, paints Rohini Hattangadi’s face in a comical act of revenge. In the film, Rohini Hattangadi portrays the role of a cruel and dominating guardian Amba, who mistreats Anju.

In one of the iconic sequences from the movie, Sridevi’s character mischievously paints loud and scary makeup on Amba’s face while she is asleep, creating a horrific look in a fun revenge for the former's ill doings.

The scene had gone on to become one of the most talked-about comic moments of the film, which remains a cult classic.

Talking about Bharti Singh and Kashmera Shah are seen on the cooking-based reality show “Laughter Chefs.”

While Kashmera is participating as a celebrity contestant along with her husband Krushna Abhishek on the show, Bharti is seen hosting it.

