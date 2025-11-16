India’s digital innovations bring inclusivity, empowerment at grassroot level

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) As the world hails digital empowerment at the grassroot level in India, the Digital India Pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair here showcases the journey of digital ecosystem transformation for delivering secure and inclusive digital public services in the country.

The Pavilion showcases e-governance initiatives such as DigiLocker, UMANG, myScheme, NIXI, NIELIT, Cert-In, India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and Aadhaar.

According to IT Ministry, these exhibits and installations highlight how the Digital India initiative is fostering transparency, inclusivity, and digital empowerment.

UMANG App provides access to over 210 Central and state government departments, reducing the need for citizens to visit multiple government websites or offices.

Available in 23 languages, the App has integrated more than 2,132 eGovernance services and has more than 9.63 crore registered users.

Moreover, DigiLocker is a cloud-based platform allowing citizens to store key personal records such as Aadhaar, PAN, driving licenses, academic records, and other government-issued certificates.

DigiLocker has 2,234 issuers, 2,944 requesters, and 60.79 crore registered users. The exhibit shows how the platform can offer a secure and paperless experience.

“myScheme is a one-stop government scheme platform, hosting more than 4,000 Schemes across Central and State/UT governments. The display will enable citizens to explore personalised scheme discovery, determine their eligibility, and access scheme information with ease,” the ministry said.

The Aadhaar exhibit features the new Aadhaar App, which is designed to provide a safe and user-friendly experience for citizens. The App is equipped with features such as selective information sharing, face verification for proof-of-presence and QR code verification by Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSEs).

IndiaAI Pavilion showcases India’s vision for an AI-enabled future grounded in inclusion, sustainability, and global collaboration.

As a prelude to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, the pavilion brings the Summit’s mission to life by highlighting the three Sutras -People, Planet, and Progress and the Seven Chakras that guide global cooperation on safe and trusted AI.

The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) is showcasing the ongoing projects, startups and training initiatives under the Semiconductor Fab, Display Fab, and Compound Semiconductor/ATMP schemes.

Under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme, support has been extended to 24 chip design projects, 87 start-ups, and more than 290 academic institutions. These projects represent major milestones in strengthening India’s position in the global semiconductor value chain.

--IANS

na/