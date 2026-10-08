India’s dealmaking broadens in Q3 with 696 deals worth $36.9 billion

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Institutional deal activity in India broadened in the third quarter of 2026, with 696 transactions worth $36.9 billion recorded across mergers and acquisitions, private equity and public markets, a report said on Thursday.

Excluding initial public offerings and qualified institutional placements, 608 M&A and PE transactions were recorded worth $23.1 billion, with volumes rising 8 per cent quarter‑on‑quarter even as values declined 36 per cent, the report from Grant Thornton Bharat said.

The quarter saw higher transaction volumes, stronger private equity activity, increased inbound investment and record IPO fundraising, signalling sustained investor confidence and a more diversified deal landscape, the report added.

“The breadth of activity across these channels reflects continued investor confidence in India and the depth of opportunities available across sectors,” said Shanthi Vijetha, Partner, Growth, Grant Thornton Bharat.

M&A activity remained volume-led in Q3 2026, with 255 transactions worth $13.2 billion. Volumes increased 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while values declined 53 per cent from the elevated Q2 base of $27.9 billion.

The quarter recorded five billion-dollar transactions worth $7.9 billion, with the largest deal valued at $1.9 billion, compared with $11.8 billion in Q2.

Inbound activity strengthened significantly seeing highest quarterly volumes in eight years, with deal value increasing 2.6 times quarter-on-quarter to $4.2 billion.

Outbound activity moderated from the elevated Q2 base, with values declining 74 per cent to $6.1 billion.

Public market activity remained strong in Q3 2026, with 60 IPOs raising $9 billion, the highest-ever quarterly IPO fundraising, while 28 QIPs raised $4.8 billion, the report noted.

Energy & Natural Resources emerged as the largest sector by value for the first time in 2026, with 38 deals worth $3 billion.

Infrastructure Management recorded 26 deals worth $2.8 billion, with volumes rising 30 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while retail & consumer sector remained the most active sector by volume, with 113 deals worth $948 million.

—IANS

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