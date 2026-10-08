India's credit market AUM surges 18 pc to Rs 142 lakh crore in June: Report

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) India’s credit market continued its growth momentum in Q1 FY27 as total assets under management (AUM) reached Rs 142 lakh crore as of June 2026, an increase of 18 per cent year-on-year, a report showed on Thursday.

According to a report by Experian, total loan sourcing value stood at Rs 20 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, jumping 18 per cent YoY. However, it moderated from Q4 FY26.

Unsecured sourcing volumes grew 26 per cent YoY in Q1 FY27 and emerged as a significant growth driver.

Personal loans and consumer loans contributed significantly to this growth, while credit cards showed some resurgence in the quarter.

In addition, secured lending continued to account for majority of the retail portfolio value, according to the report.

Asset quality held steady across the industry, with Net 30+ delinquency at 3 per cent in June 2026, improving from 4.1 per cent in June 2025.

NBFCs continued to strengthen their presence across consumption-led products, particularly personal loans, consumer durable loans and two-wheeler loans, the report said.

While banks maintained a strong presence in larger-ticket secured products like home and auto loans, it added.

“India’s credit market continues to demonstrate resilience with sustained portfolio growth and good asset quality providing a strong foundation for the next phase of expansion. The momentum in unsecured lending reflects the evolving credit needs of consumers, while the continued strength of secured portfolios points to a balanced market,” said Manish Jain, Country Managing Director, Experian India.

On product trends, personal loans AUM stood at Rs 16.2 lakh crore, up 14 per cent YoY, with new sourcing up 32 per cent to Rs 3 lakh crore.

Credit card AUM was at Rs 3.15 lakh crore, down 0.1 per cent YoY, but new sourcing is showing renewed traction.

Additionally, consumer durable loans AUM stood at Rs 1.1 lakh crore, up 37 per cent YoY, while two-wheeler loans AUM was at Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

Home loan AUM stood at Rs 43.6 lakh crore, up 13 per cent YoY with average ticket size rising to Rs 34.8 lakh from Rs 32.2 lakh a year ago.

--IANS

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