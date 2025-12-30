India’s centrality in Indo-Pacific a strategic prize that must be continuously earned: Report

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) India is no longer a peripheral player in the affairs of Indo-Pacific but is becoming the fulcrum upon which regional stability and prosperity relies. India's centrality in the Indo-Pacific is a strategic prize that must be continuously earned through investment in maritime capabilities, diplomatic engagement and economic integration, a report has detailed.

India's rise in the Indo-Pacific is driven by three factors - the need to counterbalance China's assertive regional posture, the opportunity to position itself as preferred alternative for democratic and like-minded countries and the economic need for integrating into supply chains and trade networks beyond its traditional South Asian neighbourhood, a report in India Narrative mentioned.

"India stands at a critical juncture in its geopolitical journey. As the world’s largest democracy and fifth-largest economy, India is no longer a peripheral player in Indo-Pacific affairs but increasingly the fulcrum upon which regional stability and prosperity depend. This transformation represents far more than a shift in diplomatic positioning — it reflects a fundamental realignment of global power dynamics where New Delhi’s agency and strategic vision have become indispensable to shaping the future of the world’s most economically vibrant and strategically contested region," it added.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) comprising India, the United States, Japan, and Australia, showcases New Delhi's transformed role. Despite being part of the Quad, India continues to maintain strategic autonomy by not making military commitments while still benefiting from enhanced security cooperation, technology transfer, and coordinated initiatives that increase its regional capabilities without compromising its independent foreign policy trajectory.

Maritime strategy is the backbone of India's Indo-Pacific vision. The Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) framework demonstrates India’s commitment to freedom of navigation, capacity building for partner nations, and a rules-based international order based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the India Narrative report stated.

India's most recent contribution to Indo-Pacific architecture was in December when Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi unveiled the IKIGAI Framework at the third Indo-Pacific Land Forces Summit hosted by Japan. This framework showcases a watershed moment in India's strategic thinking and developing a structured approach to military cooperation across the Indo-Pacific. India’s assuming the chairship of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in November demonstrates a watershed moment for showcasing continental leadership.

"India’s centrality in the Indo-Pacific is not an inevitable outcome but a strategic prize that must be continuously earned through sustained investment in maritime capabilities, diplomatic engagement, and economic integration. As India prepares to shape IORA’s trajectory, deepen defense partnerships with European nations, implement the IKIGAI Framework for military cooperation, and navigate the recalibration of the Quad framework, the region watches closely."

"A New Delhi that successfully balances strategic autonomy with effective partnerships, security cooperation with economic engagement, and ambition with restraint will define the character of Indo-Pacific governance for decades to come. In this emerging order, India’s centrality reflects not merely New Delhi’s rise, but the region’s yearning for a great power that leads through consensus rather than coercion—a mission that recent institutional and military frameworks underscore as both urgent and achievable," the report added.

--IANS

akl/as