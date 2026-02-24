India’s AI push key to achieving developed nation goal by 2047: Experts

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) India is rapidly advancing in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and that the technology will play a crucial role in achieving the country’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, experts said on Tuesday.

Speaking to IANS about the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ held in the national capital last week, Binay Kumar Singh, Director of the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, said that when India completes 100 years of Independence in 2047, AI will form a strong foundation for building the nation’s future.

He also referred to the government’s efforts to eliminate Naxalism, stating that a deadline of March 31 has been set and that continuous surrenders by Naxal cadres are a positive sign.

Singh strongly criticised the protest carried out by Youth Congress workers during the summit.

“The event was meant to be a platform showcasing the country’s progress and should not have been turned into a political stage,” he told IANS.

“Such demonstrations can harm India’s image at the international level,” Singh added.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi should have strongly condemned the incident and taken a clear stand on the matter.

“Gandhi should have addressed such inappropriate and indecent protests within his party rather than appearing to support them,” Singh added.

“When we talk about development, technology plays a key role. Modern technology, especially, cannot be ignored under any circumstances. The AI summit was proof that India is moving forward in step with modern, cutting-edge and future technologies,” he said.

Meanwhile, Professor Diwan Singh Rawat, Vice-Chancellor of Kumaun University in Nainital, also spoke to IANS and described the summit as a major global AI event.

“Representatives from more than 100 countries and leading figures from the technology sector participated in the event,” he said.

“India’s contribution to AI has been recognised globally, and the summit was an important and successful initiative of the Indian Government,” Rawat added.

--IANS

pk