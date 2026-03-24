Lens rejects PSG’s request to reschedule Ligue 1 clash amid Champions League commitments

Paris, March 24 (IANS) French Club RC Lens have rejected a request from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to reschedule their upcoming Ligue 1 match, saying the domestic competition should not be adjusted to suit European fixtures.

The match is scheduled for April 11 at Lens’ home ground and comes in between PSG’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matches against Liverpool FC. PSG had asked for the fixture to be postponed to manage their schedule, but Lens have taken a firm stand against the move.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Lens said it would be unfair to change the calendar for one team’s European commitments and raised concerns about maintaining balance in the league.

“It appears to us that a worrying sentiment is taking hold: that of a French league gradually being relegated to the status of a mere variable to accommodate the European ambitions of certain parties,” the club said.

“This is a peculiar conception of sporting fairness, one that is difficult to find parallels with in other major continental competitions.”

The Ligue 1 governing body is expected to take a final call soon. In the past, the league has sometimes adjusted schedules to support clubs playing in European competitions.

The match carries added importance in the title race. Lens are currently just one point behind PSG, though they have played a game more. The timing of the fixture makes it difficult for PSG, who face Liverpool just days before and after the league game.

Lens added that a postponement now would disrupt their own schedule. The club pointed out that it would leave them without matches for over two weeks, followed by a series of games in a short span.

“Changing the date of this match today would mean that Lens would be deprived of competition for 15 days, followed by matches every three days,” the club stated.

“A schedule that corresponds neither to the one established at the start of the season, nor to the resources of a club that could absorb this type of new constraint without consequence.”

Meanwhile, PSG advanced to the 2025/26 Champions League quarter-finals by comprehensively defeating Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate in the round of 16. They will be aiming for their second Champions League title when they face Liverpool on April 9 in the first leg of the qualifiers to be played at the Parc des Princes.

--IANS

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