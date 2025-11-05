Indian women's team gets warm welcome on reaching Delhi for a meet-up with PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The Indian women’s cricket team received a grand welcome upon its arrival at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi following their triumph in the ICC Women’s World Cup in Navi Mumbai. The team has reached India on an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The team will be meeting Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday, sources told IANS, and has reached Delhi on Tuesday evening for that purpose.

On its arrival, the team was accorded a warm welcome at the hotel, with drums (dhol) being played. A crowd had gathered at the hotel as the players were welcomed inside with vermilin (tilak) being applied on their forehead. The players danced along with some to the tune of the drums.

With the waving of the Tricolour and popular songs being played, the BCCI, along with the hotel staff and fans, welcomed the players to the hotel. The team had earlier landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the evening via a flight from Mumbai and was taken straightaway to the hotel.

While no official victory parade has been planned yet, as per what BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said to this agency on Monday, a cash reward of INR 51 crore for the team in recognition of their maiden ICC title has been announced. It is understood that the amount will be distributed among the players, support staff, and the five-member national selection committee.

In a rain-delayed final held at a packed DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, India posted a formidable 298/7, thanks to Player of the Match Shafali Verma’s 87 and Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma’s brisk 58.

In reply, South Africa were bowled out for 246 despite a valiant 101 from captain Laura Wolvaardt, with Deepti picking a five-wicket haul. As soon as Deepti took out Nadine de Klerk, it sparked jubilant celebrations in the country as Harmanpreet & Co finally ended the wait for a first-ever ICC silverware for the senior women’s team. IANS understands that the players and support staff members will return to their respective homes after meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday.

India had staged a remarkable comeback after three consecutive losses in the league stage by beating New Zealand and advancing to the semifinals, where they chased down a record 339 against reigning champions Australia. Ultimately, on Sunday, India finally met its destiny by securing the title in front of a packed home crowd bathed in a sea of blue.

--IANS

bsk/