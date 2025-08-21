Indian woman spinner Gouher Sultana announces retirement from all forms of cricket

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) India left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing the curtains down on a career that saw her represent the national team in both white-ball formats.

“Adieu with a smile - after years of wearing the Indian jersey with pride, passion, and purpose, the time has come to pen down the most emotional note of my cricketing journey. With a heart full of memories and eyes welled with gratitude, I announce my retirement from all forms of the game.”

“From the dusty bylanes of Hyderabad to the grand stages of world cricket, this journey has been nothing short of a dream - one etched with sweat, sacrifice, and countless hours of silent grind.”

“To have represented India at the highest level in World Cups, tours, and battles that tested both skill and spirit has been the greatest honour of my life. Every wicket taken, every dive in the field, every huddle with my teammates has shaped the cricketer and the person I am today,” said Gouher in a post on her Instagram account on Thursday.

In 50 ODIs, Gouher picked 66 wickets at an average of 19.39 and an economy rate of 3.32, apart from amassing 96 runs with the bat. In 37 T20Is, she picked 29 wickets at an average of 26.27 and an economy rate of 5.73. Gouher last played for India in 2014 and was dropped from the national set-up after the Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in the same year.

In domestic cricket, Gouher, known for her flight, spin, and accuracy, turned out for Hyderabad, Puducherry, Railways, and Bengal. She also managed to play four games for UP Warriorz in two seasons of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), though she couldn’t get a single scalp.

“There were days of triumph and nights of introspection. Injuries, comebacks, heartbreaks, and high-fives - the game gave me everything. And now, as I step away from this cherished chapter, I do so with no regrets, only overwhelming gratitude.”

“To my teammates - thank you for the camaraderie and the countless shared battles. To the coaches, selectors, support staff, and administrators who believed in me, thank you for giving wings to my ambition. To my mother and sister - you were my anchor, my storm, and my calm.”

“Cricket will always be home. Though the curtain falls on my career as a player, my love for the game burns brighter than ever. I look forward to contributing to the sport in newer ways to inspire, guide, and serve the game that made me who I am. This isn't goodbye. It's just the end of a golden chapter,” concluded Gouher.

--IANS

nr/bsk/