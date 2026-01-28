January 28, 2026 5:18 PM हिंदी

Indian, US researchers develop AI-based eye scan to detect diabetes

Indian, US researchers develop AI-based eye scan to detect diabetes

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) A team of Indian and US researchers has developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based technique to detect diabetes without the traditional blood tests.

The technique can detect whether a person has high blood sugar by taking a high-resolution photo of the retina (back of the eye).

The study, published in the Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics journal, showed that AI can spot tiny warning signs in the eye’s blood vessels that are invisible to the human eye, which can differentiate people with and without diabetes without a finger-prick blood test.

"India has over 100 million people with diabetes, and very often, many do not even know they have it. If the use of AI tools with simple retinal photos can help early diagnosis of diabetes, it can be used in real-time in the future to screen for diabetes," said Dr. V. Mohan, a Chennai-based diabetologist and a Padma Shri awardee, who was part of the study.

Dr. Sudeshna Sil Kar, from Emory University, US, shared that the researchers trained the AI to look at specific shapes and patterns in the veins using retinal photos of people without and with diabetes.

The team, including those from Yenepoya (deemed to be) University in Karnataka, analysed 273 retinal images from 139 participants. They extracted 226 quantitative vessel tortuosity features separately for arteries and veins using machine vision-based approaches.

The AI technique was precise in correctly identifying diabetes using retinal photographs in the test group with 95 per cent sensitivity. The system could even spot ‘prediabetes’, which is the stage where lifestyle modification can help prevent diabetes.

It could prove to be an effective non-invasive mode of detecting diabetes early, as it does not require expensive laboratory equipment. The patients also do not need to fast or undergo a blood test. The method just requires a quick photo of the back of the eye, said the researchers.

The expert, however, stressed the need for validating the research findings in a larger population.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

Aus Open: Sinner beats Shelton to book SF date with Djokovic (Credit: X/Aus Open)

Aus Open: Sinner beats Shelton to book SF date with Djokovic

Pakistan: Domestic violence law requires precision and institutional readiness

Pakistan: Domestic violence law requires precision and institutional readiness

CISF Vande Mataram coastal Cyclothon 2026 flagged off from the capital  

CISF Vande Mataram coastal Cyclothon 2026 flagged off from the capital  

Washington State Senate's resolution honours India's strong traditions of democracy

Washington State Senate's resolution honours India's strong traditions of democracy

Shriya Saran reveals she hurriedly took a flight from shoot in her character look to attend daughter's sports day

Shriya Saran reveals she hurriedly took a flight from shoot in her character look to attend daughter's sports day

‘Told myself to keep fighting and not give up on any point,’ says Aradhya on winning ITF J200 Kolkata (Credit: ITF)

‘Told myself to keep fighting and not give up on any point,’ says Aradhya Kshitij on winning ITF J200 Kolkata

India-EU FTA positive step for Indian medical device sector: Experts

India-EU FTA positive step for Indian medical device sector: Experts

Experts unmask more sinister Pakistan-linked cyber campaigns against India

Experts unmask more sinister Pakistan-linked cyber campaigns against India

Bharti Singh & Harssh Limbaachiya name their second son Yashveer

Bharti Singh & Harssh Limbaachiya name their second son Yashveer

Baramati crash: Another VSR Ventures aircraft met with accident in Mumbai in 2023

Baramati crash: Another VSR Ventures aircraft met with accident in Mumbai in 2023