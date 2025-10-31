Indian stock market opens flat amid mixed global cues

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The domestic benchmark indices started the session flat amid mixed global cues, as US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, agreed to ease the trade conflict for a year only.

The Sensex started the session at 84,379.79, down 25 points against the last session's closing of 84,404.46. Nifty opened 14 points lower at 25,863.80. However, both the indices turned green in a while amid buying in automobile and banking heavyweights.

"The Trump-Xi summit delivered only a one-year truce in the US-China trade war, not a breakthrough trade deal. To that extent, market participants were disappointed at the outcome, even though there is relief in the declining trade tensions and possible movement towards further progress," analysts said.

Among the Sensex stocks, NTPC, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, and Bharti Airtel were trading lower in early trade, while Maruti Suzuki, TCS, BEL, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Tata Motors PV, L&T, and ITC were trading in positive territory.

Broader indices witnessed buying activities in the morning trade as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 were up around 0.4 per cent. Nifty 100 was also trading in green.

"The rally in the Indian market has been running out of steam as it approaches the record high of 26277 set in September 2024. Renewed selling by FIIs is likely to be a drag on the market in the near-term," market watchers added.

Sectoral indices were trading high. Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Bank Nifty, and Nifty FMCG were trading up to 0.6 per cent higher amid decent buying interest. Nifty Fin Services was also trading up.

"Given the heightened volatility and mixed global cues, traders are advised to maintain a cautious 'buy-on-dips' approach, particularly when using leverage. Booking partial profits during rallies and keeping tight trailing stop losses will be key for effective risk management. Fresh long positions should be considered only if the Nifty sustains above the 26,100 mark," the analysts added.

--IANS

aps/rad