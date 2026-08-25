August 25, 2026 6:20 PM हिंदी

Indian SMEs in Qatar can channel $10 billion investment pledge into growth-oriented projects: Envoy

Indian SMEs in Qatar can channel for $10 bn investment pledge into growth-oriented projects: Envoy

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Indian small and medium‑sized enterprises (SMEs) in Qatar take role of “living bridges” for deeper economic cooperation and could turn Doha’s $10 billion investment pledge into concrete projects in India, Sandeep Kumar, Charge d’Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India said, according to a new report.

Sandeep Kumar made the remarks at India Utsav 2026 celebrations organised in Al Gharrafa, noting there are over 20,000 Indian‑owned or Indian‑managed companies operating in Qatar. “They are the real living bridges that can help turn these objectives into realities,” he said.

“Qatar has indicated that it will be investing about $10 billion in India. This signals significant opportunities and a positive momentum towards achieving mutual goals. To realise this investment effectively, collaboration from both sides will be essential,” Kumar said.

Kumar said investments from Qatar should be channelled into projects aligned with India’s long‑term growth agenda, including advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, logistics, food security and infrastructure.

The emphasis on SMEs comes at a time when India is pursuing its “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision, he said, adding that Indian companies in Qatar provide a practical mechanism to translate high level declarations into ground level business activity.

He highlighted India’s demographic dividend, with 65 per cent of its population under the age of 35, and the growing participation of women in the economy, driving the country's economic resilience and innovation.

He also underscored that India’s digital infrastructure now accounts for over half of global digital transactions, pointing to responsible deployment of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other emerging technologies as areas where India and Qatar can collaborate.

He highlighted broader economic ties between the countries, saying bilateral trade is valued at about $14 billion, dominated by Qatari energy exports.

India’s exports to Qatar total roughly $1.7 billion, including auto components, foodstuffs and jewellery. Both countries have agreed to double energy trade volumes by 2030, he added.

He also highlighted recent ministerial exchanges, and visits of senior officials from India’s commerce, culture, and energy ministries, as evidence of momentum in bilateral partnership.

—IANS

aar/pk

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