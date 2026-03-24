March 24, 2026 8:14 PM हिंदी

Indian shotgun shooters gear up for ISSF World Cup 2026 in Morocco

Indian shotgun shooters gear up for ISSF World Cup 2026 in Morocco

Tangier, March 24 (IANS) India’s top shotgun shooters are all set to compete for podium places at the ISSF World Cup 2026 in Tangier, Morocco, starting Thursday. The event signifies the opening stage of a four-part ISSF World Cup series focused on shotgun disciplines this year.

The 20-member Indian team features notable athletes, including Olympians Maheshwari Chauhan, Kynan Chenai, and Prithviraj Tondaiman, all aiming to make a strong start to the international season.

Chauhan will spearhead India’s challenge in the women’s skeet event. She came close to securing an Olympic medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the mixed skeet category alongside Anantjeet Singh Naruka, though Naruka will not be part of the squad for this competition.

In the men’s trap event, India has fielded an experienced lineup. The team includes Bhowneesh Mendiratta, who clinched silver at the 2025 Asian Championships, along with seasoned Olympians Chenai and Tondaiman, strengthening the country’s medal prospects.

The women’s trap team also boasts strong contenders, led by Rajeshwari Kumari, an Asian Games team silver medallist, and Aashima Ahlawat, who secured bronze at the Asian Championships.

The Tangier World Cup will see participation from 271 shooters representing 43 National Olympic Committees, making it a highly competitive field. Winners in individual events will earn coveted qualification spots for the ISSF World Cup Final, scheduled to be held in Rome in December.

Indian shooting squad for ISSF World Cup 2026, Tangier:

Men’s skeet: Parampal Singh Guron, Sukhbir Singh Harika, Harmehar Singh Lally, Man Singh, Jyotiraditya Singh Sisodiya

Men’s trap: Kynan Chenai, Sharan Susheel Gyanchand, Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Mohammad Asad Sultan, Prithviraj Tondaiman

Women’s trap: Aashima Ahlawat, Kirti Gupta, Rajeshwari Kumari, Preeti Rajak, Shreshtha Sisodiya

Women’s skeet: Maheshwari Chauhan, Areeba Khan, Mansi Raghuwanshi, Darshna Rathore, Yashasvi Rathor

Mixed team trap: Kirti Gupta, Rajeshwari Kumari, Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman

ISSF World Cup 2026 Tangier schedule (All timings in IST)

March 28, Saturday

Women’s skeet - 8:30 PM

Men’s skeet - 10:00 PM

April 1, Wednesday

Women’s trap - 8:30 PM

Men’s trap - 10:00 P

April 2, Thursday

Trap mixed team - 9:00 PM

--IANS

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