Indian Railways undergo massive modernisation with 35,000 km of new tracks: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Indian Railways undergo massive modernisation with 35,000 km of new tracks and 46,000 km electrified: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday highlighted India’s remarkable progress in railway modernisation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the results of the past 11 years are clearly visible.

Speaking at the International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) in New Delhi, Vaishnaw said that 35,000 kilometres of new railway tracks have been built and 46,000 kilometres have been electrified over the last 11 years.

“Friends, in the last 11 years, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put strong focus on railways modernisation and the results are visible,” Vaishnaw said.

“Today, we have 35,000 kilometres of tracks built in the last 11 years, 46,000 kilometres of railway tracks electrified in the last 11 years, phenomenal number, 40,000 new coaches manufactured,” he added.

He also shared that around 40,000 new coaches have been manufactured during this period, showcasing India’s growing capability in railway infrastructure and technology.

Calling the achievements “phenomenal,” the minister noted that the transformation of Indian Railways reflects the government’s long-term vision for modern, sustainable, and passenger-friendly transport.

Referring to the country’s first bullet train project, Vaishnaw said that construction is moving at a very rapid pace, with 325 kilometres already completed.

“I recently visited Surat and Bilimora stations, which will be part of the first section to open in 2027,” he added.

The minister also shared updates on the expanding fleet of modern train services, saying that India now operates 156 Vande Bharat services, 30 Amrit Bharat services, and 4 Namo Bharat services -- all of which have become immensely popular among passengers.

During his speech, Vaishnaw commended the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for organising the IREE and appreciated the participation of equipment manufacturers and railway organisations.

However, he urged CII to think bigger and envision a global-scale railway exhibition that surpasses Germany’s InnoTrans.

“India deserves a much bigger railway conference and exhibition. I request DG CII to rethink the entire concept and include every aspect of railway transportation -- from technology and design to software and high-speed networks,” he said.

