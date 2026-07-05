Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet ships conclude port call at Singapore

Singapore, July 5 (IANS) Indian Naval Ships (INS) Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti of the Eastern Fleet on Sunday concluded their port call at Singapore, made as part of the Indian Navy's operational deployment to the region.

The Indian warships' deployment reaffirmed the maritime partnership between the two nations and a shared commitment to a secure, stable and collaborative maritime domain, according to an Indian Navy statement.

"Eastern Fleet ships, INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti, successfully concluded their port call at Singapore as part of the Indian Navy’s Operational Deployment to the region. Professional engagements with the Republic of Singapore Navy, included cross-deck visits to strengthen interoperability and maritime cooperation," the Indian Navy spokesperson posted on X.

"The deployment reaffirmed the enduring India -Singapore maritime partnership and a shared commitment to a secure, stable and collaborative maritime domain," it added.

During the visit to Singapore, the Indian Navy ships were involved in several engagements contributing towards fostering people-to-people ties and strengthening bonds of friendship.

"Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet Ships visiting Singapore. During the visit of Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet Ships INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti to Singapore, the Fleet had several engagements contributing towards fostering people-to-people ties and strengthening bonds of friendship. Interactions with local Indian and diplomatic community onboard INS Udaygiri," the High Commission of India in Singapore posted on X.

Eastern Fleet commander, Rear Admiral Alok Nanda, and commanding officers of the ships visited Kranji War Memorial and paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

"Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet Ships visiting Singapore. In a solemn ceremony, FOCEF RAdm Alok Ananda along with the Commanding Officers of visiting Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet ships paid homage at the Kranji War Memorial, Singapore honouring the fallen soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice defending shared values of freedom and peace," the High Commission said on X.

Indian naval officers also met Singaporean Navy Fleet Commander Colonel Ang Chun Hou Bertram, with discussions focused on strengthening maritime defence partnership between the navies of the two nations, it added.

INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti, and INS Kavaratti arrived at the Changi Naval Base in Singapore on Wednesday as part of their operational deployment to South East Asia, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening maritime partnership between the two nations. The High Commission noted that the visit reflects India's commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships in the region in line with its Act East Policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.

--IANS

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