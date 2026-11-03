Indian national dies after attack on commercial vessel off Oman coast, MEA condemns strike

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) India on Tuesday condemned the attack on a commercial vessel MSV AL JUSUFI near Oman's Limah, which claimed the life of an Indian national, and reiterated its call for de-escalation of tensions.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that 14 Indian nationals were on board the vessel which came under attack. Of them, 13 were rescued while an Indian national died in the attack. The MEA stated that the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the rescued Indian nationals.

"We condemn the attack on a commercial vessel MSV AL JUSUFI, near Limah, Oman yesterday evening. Of the 14 Indian nationals on board, 13 have been rescued while 1 Indian national tragically lost his life after sustaining injuries. We convey our deepest condolences on the precious life lost. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the rescued Indian nationals and the mortal remains of the deceased," the MEA mentioned in a statement.

The MEA expressed concern over continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the region and called for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," the MEA said.

The attack comes days after another vessel with Indian crew members was targeted off the coast of Oman.

Earlier, two Indian seafarers were reported missing after the tanker MT Petro Dolphin, carrying 11 Indian crew members, came under a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage in Oman on October 11, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said, adding that nine of the Indians have been rescued.

"On October 11, tanker MT Petro Dolphin, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage. While nine of our Indian crew members have been successfully rescued and are safe, two Indian nationals currently remain missing," Sonowal said on social media platform X.

"Search-and-rescue operations are actively underway by the local Coast Guard. We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel," he added.

The Indian Embassy in Oman said it was closely monitoring the situation concerning the Nicaragua-flagged tanker.

"The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation concerning MT Petro Dolphin, a Nicaragua-flagged tanker. Two of the 11 Indian seafarers onboard are reported missing. The Embassy is in close and continuous contact with the concerned authorities," the Embassy said on X.

Earlier on October 6, India condemned the attack on MT On Peace off the coast of Oman, which was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. It reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of such incidents in the interests of peace and stability in the region.

The total crew onboard the vessel includes 17 Indian nationals, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement. As many as 12 crew members, including 11 Indian nationals, were injured in the attack.

--IANS

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