Indian missions across globe celebrate 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'

Singapore, Nov 15 (IANS) Several Indian diplomatic missions all over the world celebrated 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' on Saturday, marking the 150th birth anniversary of legendary tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

In Singapore, the Indian High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule offered tributes to Birsa Munda on the occasion. The representatives of Indian community organisations in Singapore also participated in the event honouring India’s tribal heritage.

In Wellington, the Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand, Neeta Bhushan and members of the Indian community paid homage to Birsa Munda and celebrated Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada at the Chancery in the Kiwi capital.

Bhushan highlighted the contribution of Birsa Munda to India's freedom struggle, his enduring legacy, and the significance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

In Nigeria, the High Commission of India in Abuja also commemorated the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. On the occasion, Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria Abhishek Singh, the General Secretary of the Indian Cultural Association (ICA) Lagos, and officers and staff of the Mission paid floral tributes to the great freedom fighter and revered tribal icon.

"Bhagwan Birsa Munda's legacy of courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the rights and dignity of tribal communities continues to inspire generations. The Mission reaffirmed its respect for his extraordinary contribution to India’s national awakening," Indian High Commission in Abuja posted on X.

As part of the celebrations, the Embassy of India in Lima, along with representatives of the Indian Association of Peru (IAP), Friends of India offered floral tributes to Birsa Munda, screened films on his life and presented tribal and classical dances. The Indian Ambassador to Peru, Vishvas Sapkal, spoke about the incredible contribution made by Birsa Munda in the Indian freedom struggle.

In Hong Kong, the Consulate General of India celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda with an exhibition featuring entries from the painting competition aimed at raising awareness among children and youth about the life and legacy of the revered tribal icon and freedom fighter, as well as the rich heritage of India's tribal communities.

"This was followed by an elocution segment, where students spoke about his enduring contributions, the values he championed, and the relevance of his message in today's world. The programme concluded with a short skit presented by the children, bringing to life the teachings and spirit of Birsa Munda through an engaging and heartfelt performance," the Indian Consulate General in Hong Kong posted on X.

--IANS

scor/as