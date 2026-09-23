September 23, 2026 10:51 PM हिंदी

WPGT 2026: Vidhatri stages great recovery to take lead in 13th Leg

Vidhatri Urs stages great recovery to take lead in 13th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram on Wednesday. Photo credit: WPGT

Gurugram, Sep 23 (IANS) Vidhatri Urs bounced back from a disastrous start of three bogeys in a row in the first three holes to fight back and finish at 3-under 69 and take the first-round lead in the 13th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT).

Playing at the challenging DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram, which will also host the Women’s Indian Open next month, Vidhatri fought back with seven birdies against just one more bogey in the remaining holes for a splendid 69.

It was a day when only two players, Vidhatri and Jasmine Shekar (71), went under par, while India’s star player Diksha Dagar, who flies off to the Asian Games next week, carded even par 72 alongside Mannat Brar. Diksha and Mannat were tied for third.

Gaurika Bishnoi, keeping one eye on the Women’s Indian Open next month, shot 1-over 73 and was tied for fifth with Vani Kapoor, who has a stellar record at the HWIO.

Vidhatri, who won the 10th Leg at Zion Hills this season, displayed a lot of resilience and courage as she set out to repair the early damage of three bogeys in the first three holes. Back-to-back birdies on the fourth and the fifth gave her some breathing space, but another bogey on the sixth meant she was still 2-over.

Then came the fightback. She birdied the eighth and the ninth to get to even par at the turn. On the back nine, she was full of confidence as she birdied the 13th, 15th and the 18th and dropped no more shots for a 69.

Diksha dropped a bogey on the third, but three birdies on the fifth, seventh and the ninth saw her turn in 2-under. However, the back nine saw her drop three shots against just one birdie.

Jasmine was 4-under through nine but slipped with three birdies before finishing birdie-bogey on the last two holes for a 71, and she trailed Vidhatri by two shots.

Tvesa Malik, Nayanika Sanga and Lavanya Jadon shot 2-over 74 each to be Tied-seventh, while as many as five players led by Ridhima Dilawari, Eti Chaudhary, Karishma Govind, Shreshta Shukla and Sifat Sagoo were Tied-10th after shooting 3-over 75.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta joins UNFPA as India's new maternal health advocate

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta joins UNFPA as India's new maternal health advocate

Luxury hotels and hospitality take centerstage as Gujarat preps for centenary edition of CWG Games

Luxury hotels and hospitality take centerstage as Gujarat preps for centenary edition of CWG Games

G4 ministers express 'strong concern' over failure of UNSC reforms process; will engage with other forums

G4 ministers express 'strong concern' over failure of UNSC reforms process; will engage with other forums

One Indian seafarer killed, 19 rescued in attack on vessel off Oman coast (File Image)

One Indian seafarer killed, 19 rescued in attack on vessel off Oman coast

India's tribal development model highlighted at UNHRC panel on Indigenous Peoples (File Image)

India's tribal development model highlighted at UNHRC

Bangladesh’s new laws weaken human rights safeguards, undermine reform pledges: Rights body

Bangladesh’s new laws weaken human rights safeguards, undermine reform pledges: Rights body

Pakistan continues to respond to PoK protests with prolonged internet blackouts: Report

Pakistan continues to respond to PoK protests with prolonged internet blackouts: Report

Vidhatri Urs stages great recovery to take lead in 13th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram on Wednesday. Photo credit: WPGT

WPGT 2026: Vidhatri stages great recovery to take lead in 13th Leg

UPL 2026: Unbeaten Mussoorie Queens to face Dehradun Warriors in women’s final (Credit: UPL)

UPL 2026: Unbeaten Mussoorie Queens to face Dehradun Warriors in women’s final

Baloch group briefs UN officials on grave human rights abuses by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan

Baloch group briefs UN officials on grave human rights abuses by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan