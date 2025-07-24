Indian medical team arrives in Dhaka to treat burn victims of air crash

Dhaka, July 23 (IANS) A specialised team of doctors from India arrived in Bangladesh on Wednesday to treat the burn victims of the fighter jet crash in Milestone School and College in Dhaka.

An official at the High Commission of India in Dhaka said that the team arrived at 9:30 pm (local time), Bangladesh-based The Business Standard reported.

The official said, "The team includes doctors and nurses from Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital - two of India's leading centres for burn treatment and plastic surgery."

The medical team from India will assess the condition of the victims and recommend further treatment, including possible transfer to Indian medical facilities for specialised care. Additional medical teams may be dispatched based on the initial findings.

The crash occurred when a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft slammed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka's Uttara on Monday, which has claimed 32 lives so far and injured over 162 people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences over the tragedy and assured Bangladesh of India’s full support. In a follow-up to his message, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka formally reached out to the Bangladeshi government, offering critical medical assistance for the injured.

The crash has sparked national mourning in Bangladesh, with flags flown at half-mast and widespread public grief. The pilot, Flight Lieutenant Toukir Islam, reportedly attempted to divert the aircraft away from populated areas before impact.

India’s swift response underscores the humanitarian dimension of its regional diplomacy and reflects the strong bilateral ties between the two nations. The gesture has been widely welcomed in Bangladesh, where public anger is mounting over the use of ageing aircraft for training missions in urban zones.

As investigations continue into the cause of the crash, India’s medical outreach is expected to play a vital role in the recovery of survivors and the broader healing process.

The tragedy has reignited calls for stricter aviation safety protocols and better urban planning to prevent future disasters.

--IANS

apoorva/dan