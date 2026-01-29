Indian gifts to US leaders disclosed in State Department report

Washington, Jan 29, (IANS) A State Department report has disclosed a series of high-value gifts from Indian leaders to top US officials, including a $7,750 sterling silver train set presented to the then President Joe Biden by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later transferred to the National Archives.

The report was issued by the State Department’s Office of the Chief of Protocol. It covers gifts reported to agencies for calendar year 2024. It says “minimal value is $480.00” for 2024.

For the White House, the report lists several items from PM Modi to President Biden.

One entry says Biden received a “Wood Chest, Scarf, Saffron with Jar, Wood Box for Tea” on 9/10/2023. The estimated value is $562.00. The disposition says the items were “Transferred to NARA (Chest, Scarf, Jar, and Box).” Except for perishable items like tea and saffaron all the items were transferred to the National Archives or NARA.

Another entry says Biden received a “Sterling Silver Metal Train Set” on 7/16/2024. The estimated value is $7,750.00.

The report also lists a gift from PM Modi to First Lady Jill Biden.

It says Jill Biden received a “Pashmina Shawl” on 10/21/2024. The estimated value is $2,969.00. The disposition says it was “Transferred to NARA.”

The report lists an India-linked gift for the president’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

It says Sullivan received a “Kashmir Pashmina Scarf with Box” on 8/23/2024. The estimated value is $599.00. The disposition says it was “Transferred to GSA.” The donor is listed as Ajit Doval, India’s national security adviser.

The report also includes an entry for Vice President Kamala Harris.

It says Harris received a “Lord Krishna Raas Leela Silver Box” on 10/18/2024 from PM Modi. The estimated value is $1,330.00. The disposition says it was “Transferred to NARA.”

A separate entry lists a gift from PM Modi to second gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

It says Emhoff received “Cufflinks” on 10/18/2024. The estimated value is $585.65. The disposition says it was “Transferred to NARA.”

The report also includes an India-linked entry under the Department of Defence.

It says then-Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin received a “Shiva Nataraja Bronze Statue” on 11/24/2022. The estimated value is $3,700.00. The disposition says it was “Pending Transfer to GSA.” The donor is listed as Rajnath Singh, India’s defence minister.

The report says agencies are responsible for the information they submit. It says: “All information reported to the Office of the Chief of Protocol, including gift appraisal and donor information, is the responsibility of the employing agency.”

The report says it covers “tangible gifts and gifts of travel or travel expenses.” It says the compilation includes gifts above “minimal value.” It also says some older gifts are listed because information arrived late.

The report published in the Federal Register on Thursday gives a standard reason for acceptance in the White House entries. It says: “Non-acceptance would cause embarrassment to donor and US Government.”

