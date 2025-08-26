August 26, 2025 5:04 PM हिंदी

Stock market declines sharply amid selling pressure ahead of additional US tariffs

Indian equity indices decline amid selling pressure ahead of US tariffs deadline

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) The domestic equity indices ended the session with a sharp decline on Tuesday amid worries over the US imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, scheduled to come into effect from Wednesday.

Sensex ended the session at 80,786.54, down 849.37 points or 1.04 per cent. The 30-share index opened in negative territory at 81,377.39 against the last session's closing of 81,635.91. The Index escalated the loss further during the intraday trade amid overall selling, and it touched an intraday low at 80,685.98.

Nifty settled at 24,712.05, down 255.70 points or 1.02 per cent.

"Domestic market sentiment turned cautious as the US penalty tariff deadline expires tomorrow. The persistent depreciation of the Indian currency is adding pressure and may further impact foreign institutional inflows," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Investors are closely monitoring the government's efforts to support economic growth, including proposed GST rate revisions and sector-specific relief measures for industries affected by higher tariffs. Broad-based selling was observed across sectors, except for FMCG, which gained on expectations of increased consumption, he added.

Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Trent, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Titan, Mahindra and Mahindra, L&T, Bharati Airtel, NTPC, BEL, ICICI Bank, SBI, HCL Tech, and HDFC Bank settled in negative territory from the Sensex basket. Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki and ITC were the top gainers.

The majority of sectoral indices traded lower amid selling pressure. Nifty Bank dipped 688.85, down 1.25 per cent, Nifty Fin Services fell 354.30 or 1.35 per cent, Nifty Auto closed 103.10 points down or 0.41 per cent, and Nifty IT closed 216.85 points lower or 0.60 per cent. Nifty FMCG surged 505.35 points or 0.91 per cent.

Broader indices followed suit as well. Nifty Small Cap 100 decreased 362.95 or 2.03 per cent, Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 935.30 points or 1.62 per cent, Nifty 100 dipped 276.20 points or 1.08 per cent, and Nifty Next 50 settled 911 points or 1.35 per cent lower.

The rupee extended its weakness, falling by 0.18 to trade near 87.75, under fresh pressure.

"The US move is expected to weigh on India’s export outlook, limiting any sustained recovery in the currency. While crude prices have softened by around 1.5 per cent in the past session, providing some relief on the import bill side, the negative impact of tariffs overshadowed these gains," said Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities.

FII outflows and overall dollar demand have further capped the upside. The trading range for the rupee is now seen between 87.25 and 88.25, with risks tilted towards depreciation unless sentiment improves, he added.

--IANS

aps/na

LATEST NEWS

Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant true example of ‘Make in India, Make for World’: Chairman

Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant a true example of ‘Make in India, Make for World’: Chairman

Siddhant Chaturvedi gets poetic, existential in social media post, talks about lost voice in times of auto-correct

Siddhant Chaturvedi gets poetic, existential in social media post, talks about lost voice in times of auto-correct

Sonam Bajwa breaks the dance floor with her sizzling moves in the "Akeli Laila' song from Baaghi 4

Sonam Bajwa breaks the dance floor with her sizzling moves in the "Akeli Laila' song from Baaghi 4

Bhubaneswar: Club Chocolate crafts India’s first sculpture of PM Modi, symbolising landmark initiatives like Op Sindoor, Ujjwala Yojana

Bhubaneswar club crafts India’s first chocolate sculpture of PM Modi, symbolising initiatives like 'Op Sindoor', Ujjwala Yojana

Odisha: Angul lemons exported to US, farmers reap higher profits

Odisha: Angul lemons exported to US, farmers reap higher profits

Shah Rukh Khan tells Farah Khan: You should apologise

Shah Rukh Khan tells Farah Khan: You should apologise

India Inc. expected to post 5-6 pc revenue growth in Q2 FY26: ICRA

India Inc. expected to post 5-6 pc revenue growth in Q2 FY26: ICRA

Rakshanda Khan calls working with child artists in Dhakad Beera 'a riot'

Rakshanda Khan calls working with child artists in Dhakad Beera 'a riot'

Babul Supriyo mulls over the role of destiny in cinema and art

Babul Supriyo mulls over the role of destiny in cinema and art

Pakistan: Death toll in relentless rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa climbs to 406

Pakistan: Death toll in relentless rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa climbs to 406