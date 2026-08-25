Indian envoy Nagesh Singh discusses bilateral ties with ex-Australian PM Scott Morrison

Canberra, Aug 25 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Australia Nagesh Singh met former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday and discussed strong bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Morrison recalled his warm and close friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Australia stated, "High Commissioner of India Nagesh Singh met former Australian Prime Minister Hon. Scott Morrison AC. Recalling his warm and close friendship with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, they reflected on the strong India–Australia partnership and the enduring ties between the two countries."

During his three-day visit to Australia in July, PM Modi met Scott Morrison in Melbourne and discussed the remarkable progress achieved under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, PM Modi said, "Always good to catch up with Mr Scott Morrison, former Prime Minister of Australia. We had a great conversation on the India-Australia friendship."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two leaders reviewed the significant advancement in bilateral relations and fondly recalled the milestones achieved during Morrison's tenure that continue to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on X, the MEA said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Scott Morrison, in Melbourne today. The two leaders discussed the significant progress made in the India–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They warmly recalled significant strides made in India-Australia relations during Mr Morrison's tenure that continue to strengthen the bonds between the people of India and Australia."

Following the meeting, Morrison also shared his thoughts on social media, expressing confidence that India-Australia relations would continue to reach greater heights in the future.

"Thanks to PM Narendra Modi for the invitation to catch up in Melbourne today. Together we were able to elevate the Australia-India relationship to its highest ever level. I wish him all the very best for his visit," Morrison posted on X.

Adding a lighter touch to the interaction, Morrison revealed that PM Modi enquired about his interest in cooking Indian cuisine. "And yes, he did ask about how my Indian cooking was progressing," he wrote.

During his visit to Melbourne, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, met Governor-General Sam Mostyn and Victoria Governor Margaret Gardner AC, attended the Australia-India CEO Forum, and participated in an Indian community reception.

PM Modi and Albanese launched the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap during a visit to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), marking a significant step towards expanding bilateral cooperation in sports, sports science, and sporting infrastructure.

--IANS

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