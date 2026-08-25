Indian envoy meets Bangladesh Commerce Minister, discusses ways to deepen economic ties

Dhaka, Aug 25 (IANS) Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi met Bangladesh’s Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir in Dhaka, where the two sides discussed various aspects of bilateral economic and commercial cooperation and explored ways to deepen ties between the two countries.

Sharing the details of the meeting on Tuesday, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on X: “High Commissioner emphasised the important role of businesses and the private sector in steering the economic partnership for mutually beneficial trade and investment. A broad gamut of issues of mutual interest and mutual benefit was also discussed.”

“The discussions also highlighted the importance of strong people-to-people ties as an enduring foundation of India-Bangladesh relations, and the need to further deepen connections between the business communities, professionals and people of the two countries,” it added.

The talks covered measures to facilitate cross-border trade and expand bilateral commerce, with a focus on reopening border haats, ensuring the full functioning of land ports and easing curbs on yarn imports through land routes, according to local media reports.

Addressing reporters after the meeting with Indian High Commissioner Trivedi on Monday, Muktadir said that bilateral trade between the two countries amounts to around $13 billion but several hurdles have slowed trade over the past one and a half years.

“We discussed the problems and how trade relations between the two countries can be made easier and more effective in the future,” Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted Muktadir as saying.

He said India remains Bangladesh’s second-largest trading partner after China, underscoring the longstanding economic ties between the two countries.

The minister also said that a proposal has been put forward to establish a joint task force involving businesses from India and Bangladesh to strengthen cooperation.

According to Muktadir, improving digital infrastructure was identified as a key step towards creating new investment opportunities, expanding business ties and accelerating bilateral trade.

Muktadir expressed hope that the Indian High Commissioner’s initiative would help bolster bilateral ties and provide fresh momentum to economic cooperation.

Meanwhile, Trivedi said that despite political and economic differences between the two countries, people on both sides seek development and progress.

“Both countries need to work together, particularly for the future of the younger generation,” he said.

Trivedi stressed that Bangladesh and India are both independent and sovereign nations, with neither country being bigger or smaller than the other. He also emphasised that bilateral cooperation must be grounded in equality.

Describing economic cooperation as key to strengthening ties, Trivedi further said that a stronger economic partnership could pave the way for greater bilateral collaboration in other areas.

--IANS

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