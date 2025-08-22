August 22, 2025 5:48 PM हिंदी

Indian envoy meets American leaders, discusses trade and energy cooperation

Indian envoy meets American leaders, discusses trade and energy cooperation

Washington, Aug 22 (IANS) As part of his ongoing engagements with the American leaders, India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra met Republican Party Senator Bill Hagerty, briefing him on the continuation of bilateral dialogue aimed at ensuring fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade engagement. Both sides exchanged views on India’s energy security and the expanding hydrocarbons trade between India and the US.

“Had a useful discussion with Senator Bill Hagerty today. Grateful for his consistent and strong support to the India-US partnership. Briefed him on continuing bilateral discussions for fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade engagement. We also shared perspectives on India's energy security and the growing trade between India and the US in hydrocarbons," Kwatra posted on X early Friday, India time.

The Indian Ambassador also held a productive conversation with Democratic Party Congressman Greg Landsman, apprising him of recent developments in bilateral trade dialogue and energy security, as well as the deepening hydrocarbon partnership between India and the US.

On Thursday, Kwatra engaged in a meaningful discussion with US Representative Adam Smith, Ranking member of House Armed Services Democrats, sharing candid views on recent developments in India-US ties and New Delhi's views on advancing mutual cooperation in areas of trade, energy, and defence

“Had an engaging conversation with Representative Adam Smith, Ranking Member of House Armed Services Democrats.Shared candid views on recent developments in India-US relationship and India’s perspectives on advancing our mutual trade, energy, and defence cooperation. Grateful for his steadfast support for all aspects of India-US relations," he posted on X.

Furthermore, the Ambassador interacted with US Representative Josh Gottheimer, Ranking Member of the National Security Agency and Cyber Subcommittee at the House Intelligence Committee, sharing updates on the latest developments in bilateral energy cooperation, including two-way trade in oil and gas and balanced, fair, and mutually beneficial trade ties between India and the US.

Kwatra's meetings with the US representatives come at a critical juncture as US President Donald Trump earlier this month announced an additional 25 per cent tariff hike, citing India’s continued imports of Russian crude oil as the primary reason. This comes on top of a previous 25 per cent tariff that came into effect on July 20.

Responding sharply to the US move, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had called the decision "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable", stating that India’s energy needs and strategic autonomy must be respected.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Nazara Technologies’ shares slump nearly 5 pc as PokerBaazi halts real-money gaming

Nazara Technologies’ shares slump nearly 5 pc as PokerBaazi halts real-money gaming

Raghvi Bist’s 93 anchors India A as Australia A stumble to 158/5 on Day 2 of the four-day match being played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Friday. Photo credit: cricket.com.au/X

Raghvi Bist’s 93 anchors India A as Australia A stumble to 158/5 on Day 2

‘Sweat more in peace, bleed less in war’: IAF Chief AP Singh

‘Sweat more in peace, bleed less in war’: IAF Chief AP Singh

'Swim, Cycle, Run', Milind Soman participates in the Ironman triathlon after a decade

'Swim, Cycle, Run', Milind Soman participates in the Ironman triathlon after a decade

Pak Foreign Minister's Bangladesh visit exposes Yunus govt's desperation: Report (File image)

Pak Foreign Minister's Bangladesh visit exposes Yunus govt's desperation: Report

Indian envoy meets American leaders, discusses trade and energy cooperation

Indian envoy meets American leaders, discusses trade and energy cooperation

DY Patil Stadium’s track record as women’s sports venue a big reason behind getting ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

DY Patil Stadium’s track record as women’s sports venue a big reason behind getting ODI WC games

RBI appoints Indranil Bhattacharyya as ex-officio member of MPC

RBI appoints Indranil Bhattacharyya as ex-officio member of MPC

Raveena Tandon, Vir Das, Rupali Ganguly applaud SC's revised verdict on stray dogs

Raveena Tandon, Vir Das, Rupali Ganguly applaud SC's revised verdict on stray dogs

Iran's Foreign Minister to hold talks with counterparts from UK, France and Germany

Iran's Foreign Minister to hold talks with counterparts from UK, France and Germany