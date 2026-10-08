October 09, 2026 12:05 AM हिंदी

Indian Envoy emphasises shared responsibility of confronting terrorism at conference in Israel

Indian Envoy emphasises shared responsibility of confronting terrorism together at conference in Israel

Jerusalem, Oct 8 (IANS) Ambassador of India to Israel, JP Singh, on Thursday emphasised the shared responsibility of confronting terrorism together at a conference organised by Israel’s Defence and Security Forum, the Embassy said on Thursday.

“Ambassador JP Singh delivered the keynote address at a conference organised by Israel’s Defence and Security Forum on October 07. Paying tribute to the victims of the October 07 terror attack, he emphasised the shared responsibility of confronting terrorism together,” the Embassy stated on X.

“Highlighting both ongoing and emerging areas of cooperation under the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership, the Ambassador invited Israel to join India’s growth journey,” it added.

He also participated in a panel discussion titled “A New Regional Order: A Discussion with Diplomats,” organised by the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) at Reichman University.

“On October 07, Ambassador JP Singh participated in a panel discussion titled “A New Regional Order: A Discussion with Diplomats,” held as part of the World Summit on Counter-Terrorism organised by the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) at Reichman University,” the Embassy stated on X.

“Speaking on the current geopolitical situation, he stressed that India believes, 'it is not an era of war,' and emphasised the need for peace and security in the region. He also underscored India’s firm resolve to fight terrorism,” it added.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lit a memorial candle at his office in Jerusalem to pay homage to the victims of the October 7 terror attacks led by Hamas.

The Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, killed about 1,200 people and triggered a massive Israeli military campaign across Gaza. It subsequently expanded into fighting across the region.

In a statement, the Israeli Prime Minister's office quoted Netanyahu as saying, "Today, I lit a memorial candle at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, commemorating every victim murdered on the 7th of October by the monsters of Hamas."

"The nation unites on this day in the longing for our dear ones. We will complete the mission: we have settled the score and will continue settling the score with all the murderers," he added.

--IANS

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