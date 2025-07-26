Indian diaspora in Maldives hails PM Modi's landmark visit

Male, July 24 (IANS) Members of the Indian community in Male on Saturday expressed their joy at watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi closely during his two-day State visit to the Maldives. Terming it a "proud" and "exciting moment" for them, they stated that PM Modi's landmark visit will take the ties between the two nations to a new high and will be "a great thing" for the business community of the Indian Ocean nation.

"Modi ji is here, we are very thrilled. We feel that our godfather has arrived in the Maldives. After a challenging time between the two countries, he just made it look so easy," Anil Bhav, a diaspora member, who was waiting to meet the PM, told IANS.

He added: "We feel very proud that our PM is here, so we all are excited. Not everyone could be accommodated to meet PM Modi. Even though many people are disappointed, we are still very excited that we got this chance to meet the PM".

Another community member said, "He is our PM, our proud leader and is taking India to new heights. India is now one of the top economies of the world. He came and extended his love to this country so we are really excited."

Chief Operating Officer of SBI in Male, Jagannath said, "It is a proud moment for us to meet Prime Minister Modi. Meeting such a person is an opportunity we would not have gotten in India..."

Many said that meeting PM Modi was a very proud and exciting moment for them and expressed gratitude for the steps the Prime Minister has taken to deepen India-Maldives bilateral relations.

"Rebuilding the relationship was so important for the business people here. The trade agreement is also a great thing, great help to Maldives. India has again proved, a friend in need is a friend indeed," another attendee told IANS.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Male on Friday, was given a grand reception by members of the Indian community.

Chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Narendra Modi zindabad" echoed through the air as people gathered to greet Prime Minister Modi with enthusiasm in Male.

PM Modi acknowledged their gesture by waving back at the huge crowd which had gathered to welcome him as he inaugurated the newly-built Ministry of Defence building in Male along with the Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

--IANS

int/bpd/as