Keith Richards to become a great-grandfather for first time

Los Angeles, March 4 (IANS) The Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards will be a great-grandfather for the first time in a few months.

The 82-year-old Rolling Stones guitarist’s model granddaughter Ella Richards revealed that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Sascha von Bismarck. Ella, 29, shared the news on Instagram by posting a black-and-white photograph in which she cradled her baby bump, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The child will make Keith a first-time great-grandfather. Ella is the daughter of Lucie de la Falaise and Marlon Richards, Keith’s son from his long relationship with the late model and actor Anita Pallenberg, who died aged 75.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Ella has been in a relationship with photographer Sascha von Bismarck for several years, with the pair publicly confirming their romance in early 2023. Ella spoke about her relationship with Sascha during an interview connected to a Tatler cover shoot, for which Sascha photographed her.

She said, “It was really easy. I feel very comfortable with him taking my photo, which is a very personal thing”.

The announcement of her pregnancy prompted congratulations from several figures in fashion and film, including model Stella Maxwell, model Jade Parfitt and Poppy Delevingne, who responded to the post on social media. Keith’s bandmate Sir Mick Jagger, 82, is currently the only other member of The Rolling Stones to have become a great-grandfather.

Mick reached that milestone in 2014 when his granddaughter Assisi Jackson welcomed her first child. Assisi is the daughter of jewellery designer Jade Jagger. Sascha comes from an aristocratic German family and is the younger brother of photographer Count Nikolai von Bismarck, who previously had a relationship with model Kate Moss.

Their father is businessman Count Leopold von Bismarck-Schönhausen and their mother is fashion designer Countess Debonnaire von Bismarck, a long-time figure in London’s fashion circles and a friend of Kate. Nikolai and Sascha are also great-great-grandsons of Otto von Bismarck, the 19th-century German statesman and former chancellor who played a central role in the unification of Germany.

--IANS

aa/