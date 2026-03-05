Raisina Dialogue 2026 to begin today, global leaders arrive in Delhi

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, will commence in New Delhi on Thursday, bringing together an array of global leaders, policymakers and strategic experts.

Instituted in 2016, the annual Raisina Dialogue has emerged as India's leading platform for discussions on international affairs.

The three-day conference, organised by the Observer Research Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), convenes heads of state, ministers, academics, industry leaders, think tanks and members of the media to deliberate on pressing global challenges.

Over the years, the Dialogue has hosted extensive discussions on shifting geopolitical equations, climate concerns, technological transformation, economic resilience and the future of global governance frameworks.

The forum serves as a platform for debate and cooperation on issues shaping the international order.

The 2026 edition is centred on the theme 'Samskara – Assertion, Accommodation, Advancement', reflecting the current global moment. "Samskara is the inheritance of identity that enables civilisations to assert who they are, accommodate the difference and advance through refinement," the organisers have said, underscoring the philosophical underpinning of this year's deliberations.

Several foreign dignitaries are expected to participate in the conference. The MEA on Wednesday confirmed that multiple high-level delegations from across the world will attend the Raisina Dialogue 2026.

Bhutan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lyonpo Dina Nath Dhungyel, arrived in India on Wednesday to take part in the country's flagship geopolitics and geo-economics forum.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb also reached India earlier in the day on a state visit. He will attend the Raisina Dialogue as the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker.

The United States will be represented by Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, who is leading a US delegation to the Dialogue.

Among other prominent participants are Seychelles' Minister for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Barry Faure; Mauritius' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Dhananjay Ramful; and Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath.

All three ministers are slated to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday to attend the conference.

