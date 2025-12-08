Indian Deaf Cricket Association unveil India’s jersey for T20 series against Dubai

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) revealed the new Team India jersey for the upcoming 3-match T20 deaf cricket series (IDCA Deaf vs Dubai Deaf), scheduled to take place at the DCS You Selects arena, Sharjah, UAE, from December 10-13, 2025.

The unveiling ceremony took place in the presence of IDCA Support Partners, IDCA board members, and the Indian Deaf Cricket Team, which is participating in this esteemed event.

Roma, CEO of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association, said, "The 3-Match T20 Deaf Cricket Series is an excellent platform to promote sports among specially abled athletes. Our team is elated to represent India. We are all set for the championship and look forward to our players proving their mettle on the pitch. Inclusivity is a shared philosophy between India & UAE."

Reena Jain Malhotra, Patron, IDCA said, “ It was a delight to watch our players excitement on ground and proudly holding the jersey as a badge of honour! We extend heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors, support partners, corporates, and CSR teams for their unwavering faith and support. Their encouragement motivates our players to give their best.”

Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, stated, “Our players are well-prepared and excited for the championship. They are ready to showcase their skills and compete for the prestigious title. I wish them the very best for the series.”

Squad - IDCA Deaf Team: - Virender Singh - Captain (Himachal Pradesh), Suhail Ahmad (Jammu & Kashmir), R Yashwanth Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Santosh Kumar Mohapatra (Odisha), Aswin Kaliaperumal - WK (Tamil Nadu), Rahul Vaghamshi (Gujarat), Ihjas Pattappil (Kerala), Samiullah Khan Pathan - WK (Maharashtra), Pranil More (Maharashtra), Viraj Kolte (Maharashtra), Jigar Thakkar (Gujarat), Vaibhav Paranjpe (Madhya Pradesh), Deepak Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) & Fahimuddin (Delhi).

Support Staff: - Mukesh Kumar - Manager, Asheesh Bajpai – Assistant Manager, Dev Dutt – Head Coach, Santosh Kumar Rai – Mentor, Mohd Imran - Fitness Trainer & Sharad Mudgal – Interpreter (ISL).

