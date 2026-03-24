March 24, 2026 10:22 AM हिंदी

California Indian Dance Academy set for Disney stage

California Indian dance academy set for Disney stage

Washington, March 24 (IANS) A Southern California-based Indian dance academy has been selected to perform at the Diwali Dance Fest at Walt Disney World, marking a major milestone for the Santa Clarita group.

Ghungroo Dance School was selected from 25 teams among more than 400 applicants. The selection highlights its growing recognition and strong performance record, a media release said Monday.

Founded by dance instructor Jini Valiaveettil, the school offers weekly classes in Bollywood and semi-classical dance. It caters to all age groups, from young children to adults.

The academy has built a reputation for inclusive training. Students come from diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds. The focus is on rhythm, movement, and community.

“Bollyhop has become such a hit across Southern California,” Valiaveettil said. “We’ve created something that resonates with dancers from many different cultures. It’s exciting to see students connect with Indian music and movement in a new way.”

The school’s teaching team includes Karthika Ashok, who specialises in classical Indian and Bollywood dance. Manya Aggarwal brings a modern approach with Bollyhop, a fusion of Bollywood and hip-hop.

This blend of traditional and contemporary styles has helped the school reach younger audiences.

Ghungroo dancers regularly perform at major cultural events in Southern California. They were part of the inauguration of the Radha Krishna Dham Hindu Temple in Tarzana.

They have also performed at Indian Independence Day celebrations across the region. These events draw large and diverse crowds.

The school is also involved in community outreach. It has worked with CRY America to support initiatives for underprivileged children in India through cultural programmes.

--IANS

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