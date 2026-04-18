Anu Aggarwal says ‘breastfeeding’ scene in ‘Khal-Naaikaa’ wasn’t bold: Most natural thing

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Taking a stroll down memory lane, former actress Anu Aggarwal recalled a sequence from her 1993 film “Khal-Naaikaa” that was widely perceived as bold, saying she never viewed it that way and instead saw it as “the most natural thing, life itself.”

In the film, Anu played a manipulative nanny. The scene she’s talking about is where she breastfeeds the child of a family she works for to alienate the mother, a key plot point adapted from the psychological thriller “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle” by Curtis Hanson.

Anu took to Instagram, where she shared three pictures of herself from the film, in which she is seen breastfeeding the baby.

“Khalnayika. There was a moment in the film many called bold. For me, it wasn’t. It was the most natural thing— life itself. As an actor, I had to step away from my own sense of right and wrong. To play the character truthfully, I had to see the character as justified in everything she did. It was just another scene to perform.”

“In fact, there were others far more demanding. Not shock. Truth,” she concluded.

Khal-Naaikaa was directed by Saawan Kumar. It also stars Jeetendra, Jaya Prada, Anu Aggarwal. The film is based on The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, which stars Rebecca De Mornay, Matt McCoy, Ernie Hudson, Julianne Moore, and Madeline Zima.

“Khal-Naaikaa” follows a pregnant woman, whose husband commits suicide due to sexual harassment allegations, who decides to avenge his and her baby's death by plotting against the accuser's family.

Talking about Anu, after her debut in 1990, Anu appeared in a string of Hindi films, including Ghazab Tamasha, King Uncle, Khal-Naaikaa, The Cloud Door, Janam Kundli, and Ram Shastra.

Her last release was Return of Jewel Thief, which was released in 1996. Directed by Ashok Tyagi, the film was a sequel to the 1967 film Jewel Thief, which starred Ashok Kumar and Dev Anand, who reprise their roles in this film. The film's cast also includes Dharmendra, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shirodka, and Madhoo.

The actress in 1999 was injured in a serious car accident. After which, she was in a coma for almost 29 days, which left her with no memory of her earlier life.

--IANS

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