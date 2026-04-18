Diljit Dosanjh on ‘Kya Kamal Hai’: An honour to be working with someone as legendary as AR Rahman

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film “Main Vaapas Aaunga” on Saturday unveiled the track ‘Kya Kamaal Hai’, which celebrates hope amid challenging times. Actor Diljit Dosanjh says that working with Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman doesn’t feel like work, as he calls it an honour.

Diljit said in a statement: “‘Kya Kamal Hai’ is very close to my heart. There’s a certain honesty in this song… it makes you pause and just feel, without trying too hard. Working with Imtiaz Ali Sir is always special because his world feels real, nothing forced, nothing superficial.”

“With A. R. Rahman sir, it doesn’t feel like work… it’s an honour to be working with someone as legendary as him. And Irshad Kamil bhai’s words… they come straight from the heart and land there.”

He added: “There’s a lot of noise and chaos around us today, but this song has a certain stillness. It reminds you to slow down, breathe, and just be in the moment.”

The film’s first song- Kya Kamaal Hai, brings together the collaboration between the global sensation Diljit and Rahman.

Kya Kamaal Hai draws its inspiration from the love that refused to fade away when everything else was lost during the partition era. The song reminds us of the beautiful world we live in, one where love is abundant, happiness outweighs sorrow, and togetherness breaks every barrier, offering both tenderness and resilience in equal measure.

According to Imtiaz Ali, “All of us are going through a tumultuous time today. The world is burning, towns and cities have been devastated, everybody is insecure.”

“This reminds us of the time of partition of our country in 1947, which has left behind hurt but also beautiful stories of enduring love. The first song is a dream collaboration - Diljit Dosanjh, A. R. Rahman and Irshad Kamil; we bring it out with love at a time where all of us need hope and positivity – Kya Kamaal Hai!” Ali added.

AR Rahman said that working with Imtiaz and Irshad always feels like continuing a conversation that never really ended.

“With Diljit, there was a beautiful sense of reflection from the world created by the script. We had already shared creative space on Chamkila, but this time we collaborated in a more direct musical way.”

He said that in a film that “speaks about separation and displacement, the idea was to create something that gently stays with you, especially in a time when there is so much happening around the world.”

“‘Kya Kamaal Hai’ carries longing and the beauty we fail to see, which is screened by the noise of violence- sometimes, music just has to echo the beauty of silence and poetry.”

Lyricist Irshad Kamil shared that “Kya Kamaal Hai” is not a song; it is a world.

“A wonderful world where nothing ever goes wrong, neither within nor without. Kya Kamaal Hai is definitely not a song, but a dream! A shared and collective dream of love, peace, and hope. This dream reflects on the beauty of the world.”

Kamil added that it also tries to imagine a world without any pain or problems, a world with no tears and no fears.

“I feel this song will work as a soul -soother for all. Although this is a Hindi film song, but the feeling is beyond languages and countries.”

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz Ali’s evocative world of love and longing, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. Produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film releases in cinemas on June 12.

Kumar Taurani, Tips Music, said, “ Bringing for the first time an original song by Diljit Dosanjh and A. R. Rahman together under Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling makes ‘Kya Kamaal Hai’ truly special."

"This song brings a sense of peace that connects to the listeners deeply and stays with you long after it ends; it reflects our commitment to meaningful and soulful music that resonates with today’s audiences.”

--IANS

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