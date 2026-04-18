Sarfaraz Ahmed named head coach as Pakistan announce squad for Bangladesh Tests

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Pakistan's have announced a 16-member squad for their upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. Captain Shan Masood will lead a refreshed team in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle

Currently, Pakistan is in fifth place on the WTC table, with a 50 percent points tally. They aim to improve their standing against a Bangladesh side sitting in eighth place. This two-match series, starting May 8, also represents a shift in strategy as selectors have included four uncapped players in the squad.

Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, and Ghazi Ghori have all received their first Test call-ups. Fazal and Awais, both left-handed batters, have earned this opportunity through consistent performances in domestic cricket. Butt brings valuable experience as a bowling all-rounder since his first-class debut in 2015. Wicketkeeper-batter Ghori also adds international exposure, as he recently made his ODI debut against Bangladesh.

The squad includes a strong core of experienced players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, and Salman Ali Agha, ensuring a mix of youth and experience.

Before the tour, players not participating in the ongoing Pakistan Super League will gather in Karachi for a red-ball training camp from April 27 to May 1 to prepare.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has also announced a new coaching setup for the tour.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been named head coach. Asad Shafiq will serve as batting coach, and Umar Gul will take on the role of bowling coach.

The first Test will take place from May 8 to 12 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, followed by the second Test from May 16 to 20 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Squad: Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Ghazi Ghori, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Schedule:

First Test: May 8-12, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium

Second Test: May 16-20, Sylhet International Cricket

--IANS

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