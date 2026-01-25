Indian culture gaining global footprint, diaspora key to preserving heritage, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Indian culture and festivals are increasingly making their presence felt across the world, and asserted that the Indian diaspora plays a crucial role in preserving and promoting the country's cultural essence, citing Malaysia as a prominent example.

Addressing the 130th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said, "Today our culture and festivals are making their mark across the world. Indian festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy in every corner of the world. Our Bharatvanshis, brothers and sisters of Indian origin, play a vital role in maintaining the cultural vibrancy of all kinds. Wherever they are, they are preserving and promoting the essence of their culture."

PM Modi highlighted the efforts of the Indian community in Malaysia, describing their contribution as "commendable". He noted the strong presence of Indian languages and traditions in the country.

"You will be pleasantly surprised to know that there are more than 500 Tamil schools in Malaysia. In addition to teaching the Tamil language, other subjects are also taught in Tamil. Furthermore, along with Telugu and Punjabi, there's also a lot of focus on other Indian languages," he said.

The Prime Minister also praised the Malaysia-India Heritage Society for its role in strengthening historical and cultural links between the two nations.

"In addition to various programs, this organisation also organises a heritage walk. This program covers the cultural sites that connect the two countries," he said.

Referring to a recent cultural event, PM Modi mentioned that last month, the 'Lal Paad Saree' iconic walk was organised in Malaysia.

"This saree has had a special connection to our culture of Bengal. This event set a record for the largest number of people wearing this saree, which was recorded in the Malaysian Book of Records. On this occasion, Odissi dance and Baul music won the hearts of the people," he said.

Expressing pride in the Indian community abroad, the Prime Minister added, "I am proud of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia; they are bringing India and Malaysia even closer. My best wishes to our Indian diaspora in Malaysia."

--IANS

sd/