May 06, 2026 12:45 PM हिंदी

Indian companies plan to invest over $20.5 billion in US: Sergio Gor

Indian companies plan to invest over $20.5 billion in US: Sergio Gor

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Indian companies have lined up investments worth over $20.5 billion across sectors such as technology, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals in the United States, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said on Wednesday, describing the momentum as a direct outcome of President Donald Trump's economic leadership.

In a post on social media platform X, the envoy said that 12 Indian companies announced fresh investments worth $1.1 billion in a single day, adding to a growing pipeline of commitments that he said were creating ‘real American jobs’ and strengthening supply chains between the two countries.

“These partnerships are creating real American jobs and building stronger supply chains,” Gor wrote.

He further added that the investment flow was ‘proof that when the world's largest democracies do business together, everyone wins.’

The ambassador's remarks come at a time when India and the United States are deepening economic ties across multiple fronts, with bilateral trade, defence cooperation and technology partnerships all gaining pace under the current administrations in both countries.

Gor, however, did not disclose the names of the 12 Indian companies that announced investments in the US.

Earlier in March, the US trade deficit widened as imports outpaced exports, even as the American goods gap with India narrowed compared to the same period last year.

The US Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis said the overall goods and services deficit rose to $60.3 billion in the month, up $2.5 billion from a revised $57.8 billion in February.

Moreover, US exports in March stood at $320.9 billion, an increase of $6.2 billion from February, while imports climbed by $8.7 billion to $381.2 billion.

The detailed country data showed US exports to India rose to about $4.3 billion in March, while imports from India totalled around $8.4 billion.

--IANS

ag/na

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